RR vs CSK IPL 2026 tickets: The North-East is set for an IPL storm. While Jaipur remains their primary base, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are playing their first few matches at their adopted home in Guwahati in the 2026 season.

First up, the Riyan Parag-led RR take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara ACA Stadium. This marks the most anticipated sporting event in the region for 2026, featuring the homecoming of Ravindra Jadeja in the iconic pink jersey against a Sanju Samson-led CSK.

Given the limited capacity and the massive fan following of MS Dhoni and CSK in the North-East, RR has implemented a strict tiered ticketing release to manage the surge in digital traffic.

Authorised ticket booking channels

Fans are urged to use only these verified platforms to ensure entry:

BookMyShow (Official Partner): The exclusive digital ticketing partner for the Guwahati leg.

Rajasthan Royals Official Website (rajasthanroyals.com): Access for “Super Royal” members to claim their priority seating.

RuPay: As the lead sponsor for the North-East leg, RuPay users get an exclusive 24-hour headstart on all stands.

Ticketing phases: Know your window

Barsapara is known to sell out within minutes. Track these windows to secure your spot:

Phase 1 (March 23- March 24): Exclusive 24-hour window for RuPay cardholders.

Phase 2 (March 24- March 25): Early access for Super Royal and Junior Royal members.

Phase 3 (March 25- March 26): Access for fans who pre-registered via the BookMyShow “Guwahati Interest” page.

Phase 4 (March 26, 6 PM onwards): General public sale for all remaining stands.

Barsapara ACA Stadium price guide

Due to the high logistical costs of hosting in the North-East, prices for the Guwahati leg are slightly higher than Jaipur fixtures.

Budget Stands (East & West Tier 2): Prices start from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,800. These offer a great bird’s-eye view of the high-scoring ground.

Mid-Range (North & South Premium): For a closer look at the stars, these range from Rs 3,200 to Rs 11,500.

Elite Hospitality (ACA Corporate Boxes): For a VVIP experience including premium North-Eastern hospitality and catering, prices range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 50,000.

Guwahati Stadium Logistics to keep in mind

Unlike Wankhede, Barsapara often requires Physical Ticket Pick-up for certain categories to comply with local security mandates.

Box Office Pickup: If your ticket isn’t a QR-coded M-ticket, you must collect the physical copy from the ACA Box Office at the Nehru Stadium or designated outlets in Christian Basti by March 29.

Entry Protocol: Gates open at 5:00 PM. Expect heavy security checks at the Barsapara entry points. Fans are advised to reach at least 2 hours before the 7:30 PM start.

Weather Watch: March evenings in Guwahati can be humid with a chance of sudden thundershowers. Check the local forecast before heading out.

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Tip for fans

The RR vs CSK match in Guwahati is expected to be a sold out game. If you are booking via BookMyShow, ensure your Digital KYC is completed beforehand. This will allow you to use the Express Pickup Counters at the stadium, saving you hours of waiting in the Guwahati heat.