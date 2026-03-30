The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday (March 30). This highly anticipated encounter marks the season opener for both teams at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

In a significant shift, Riyan Parag has been named the new captain of the Rajasthan Royals, taking over from Sanju Samson. The five-time champions will be without the legendary MS Dhoni, who is unavailable for the start of the season due to injury. All eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja, who makes his debut for the Royals after a historic trade from CSK.

When is the RR vs CSK match?

The 3rd match, between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, will take place on Monday, March 30, 2026.

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐄𝐑𝐀 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆 🦁

Ready for the royal clash at Guwahati! 💪#WhistlePodu #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/xS1wHblNL9 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2026

What is the start time for the 2nd match of IPL 2026?

The RR vs CSK game kicks off at 7:30 PM IST, but the action starts at 7:00 PM IST with the all-important coin toss.

Where is the venue for the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

The clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

It all begins tomorrow. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/AvcknjZIZD — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2026

How can I watch the RR vs CSK match live on TV in India?

Viewers in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network. You can tune in to Star Sports 1 or Star Sports 1 HD for English commentary, or choose from several regional channels to enjoy the broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada. There is a new addition of a sign language feed for the hearing impaired fans.

How can I live-stream the RR vs CSK match?

Indian viewers can catch the match live on the JioHotstar app or website. However, they will need a paid subscription to watch the action.