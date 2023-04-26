IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR Live Score: Kohli wins toss and elects to bowl first; Playing XI named

scorecardresearch
Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, IPL 2023: The 36th match of IPL 2023 will witness a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is expected to be a high-scoring affair, given the history of the pitch, which tends to favor batters.

RCB has won four out of seven games played this season and currently sits at the fifth position in the points table. KKR, on the other hand, has won only two out of seven games and is placed at the eighth position. Both teams will be aiming for a victory in this match to improve their position in the points table. It will be an exciting contest between the two teams as they battle it out on the field for a crucial win.

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player – Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player – Suyansh Sharma.

Indian Premier League, 2023M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru   26 April 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore 

vs

Kolkata Knight Riders   0/0 (0.0)

Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 36 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to field

19:01 (IST) 26 Apr 2023
RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: Kohli wins the toss

RCB skipper wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

18:51 (IST) 26 Apr 2023
RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: Orange cap contenders

1. Currently, leading the Orange Cap race with 405 runs in seven matches is RCB's Faf du Plessis

2. Following closely in second place is CSK's opener, Devon Conway, with 314 runs 3. DC's skipper David Warner takes third place with 306 runs

4. GT's opener Shubman Gill is in fourth place with 284 runs

5. RCB's Virat Kohli is on the fifth position in the race

18:34 (IST) 26 Apr 2023
RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: Last encounter between Royal Challengers and Knight Riders

KKR defeated RCB in last IPL match they played against each other by 81 runs at Eden Gardens. Shardul Thakur's batting helped KKR reach 204/7. RCB managed only 123 in reply, thanks to Kolkata's spin attack led by Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and Suyash Sharma (3/30).

18:27 (IST) 26 Apr 2023
RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: Pitch report

Like previous IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the pitch is expected to favour the batters. Winning teams tend to be those who chase the total, making the toss a crucial factor in determining the outcome.

New ball pacers may benefit, while spinners can prove useful in the middle overs. Out of 120 IPL matches played here, 63 have been won by teams chasing the total, with 55 victories for the team batting first and two ending in no result.

18:12 (IST) 26 Apr 2023
RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: Welcome to the live blog

Today, the Kolkata Knight Riders visit the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their home ground. After defeating Gujarat Titans on April 9, Kolkata lost their following four games, while Bangalore has won consecutive matches since their loss to CSK. Stay tuned to watch who will triumph in tonight's clash.

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 18:09 IST

