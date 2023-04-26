IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR Live Score: Kohli wins toss and elects to bowl first; Playing XI named

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, IPL 2023: The 36th match of IPL 2023 will witness a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is expected to be a high-scoring affair, given the history of the pitch, which tends to favor batters.

RCB has won four out of seven games played this season and currently sits at the fifth position in the points table. KKR, on the other hand, has won only two out of seven games and is placed at the eighth position. Both teams will be aiming for a victory in this match to improve their position in the points table. It will be an exciting contest between the two teams as they battle it out on the field for a crucial win.

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player – Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player – Suyansh Sharma.

Indian Premier League, 2023 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 26 April 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 0/0 (0.0) Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 36 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to field

