Belgium’s FIFA World Cup campaign ended in disappointment with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Spain, but Romelu Lukaku still managed to leave reporters talking long after the final whistle.

As journalists gathered for post-match interviews, the veteran striker calmly switched between Spanish, English, French and Flemish, answering questions in each language without hesitation. For Lukaku, it was another reminder that communication has become as much a part of his footballing identity as goals.

The 33-year-old is widely regarded as one of football’s most multilingual players. Depending on the source, he is fluent in at least eight languages and has even admitted to understanding a ninth.

A football education shaped by languages

Lukaku’s linguistic ability is rooted in both his upbringing and his football journey.

Born in Belgium to Congolese parents, he grew up in a multilingual household where French and Lingala (a Bantu language spoken widely across Central Africa) were spoken at home, while he attended school in Dutch (Flemish). Belgium’s unique linguistic landscape meant switching between languages became second nature from an early age.

Speaking to So Foot in an earlier interview, Lukaku explained how those early experiences shaped him.

“I went to school in Dutch, but at home my mother speaks Lingala and my father French. I spoke English well before arriving in England mainly thanks to American rap.”

His professional career only expanded that repertoire.

Moves to England helped refine his English, while spells in Italy and interactions with Brazilian and Portuguese-speaking teammates added Italian and Portuguese to his growing collection of languages. He also became comfortable speaking Spanish, having studied it in school before using it regularly with players and media during European competitions.

After joining West Bromwich Albion in 2012, Lukaku told the Birmingham Mail that education had always been emphasised alongside football.

Romelu Lukaku hablando en 4 idiomas en conferencia de prensa ! pic.twitter.com/9nutmTNt80 — Luis Rincón Arguello 🇨🇴 (@Rincon001A) July 11, 2026

“My Spanish was always good and we had Brazilian guys at Anderlecht so I picked Portuguese. Football is a big part of my life but education was always important to me.”

He also joked about adapting to different accents, saying he could understand manager Steve Clarke’s Scottish accent while learning the distinctive Black Country dialect during his time in England.

Communication beyond the pitch

Lukaku has often said learning languages helps him settle more quickly inside dressing rooms and build stronger relationships with teammates.

According to language-learning platform Duolingo, the striker’s linguistic portfolio includes Dutch (Flemish), French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Lingala and Swahili, while he has previously indicated that he also understands German.

That versatility proved useful throughout his club career, allowing him to communicate directly with teammates from different countries without relying on translators.

It also reflects a broader reality of Belgian football, where many players grow up navigating multiple languages. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, for example, also speaks Dutch, French, English and German.

Belgium may have seen its World Cup journey come to an end against Spain, but Lukaku’s composed, multilingual media interaction offered a reminder that modern footballers are increasingly judged not only by what they do on the pitch, but also by how comfortably they operate in an international game where communication can be just as valuable as finishing chances.