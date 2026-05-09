Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Rohit Sharma has once again won over social media with a heartwarming interaction involving a fan during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The five-time champions have shared a light moment that quickly became one of the internet’s favourite cricket clips of the week.

The incident took place while Rohit was making his way towards the Mumbai Indians team bus after a team engagement. A young fan approached the star batter for a selfie, but moments before clicking the picture, her phone suddenly switched off.

Clearly embarrassed, the fan told Rohit, “Mera phone off hogaya,” leaving those nearby amused by the awkward situation.

Rohit’s reply wins internet

Rohit initially continued walking toward the bus before stopping and turning back toward the fan with a smile. In a witty response that instantly drew laughter from people around him, he jokingly asked, “Toh abhi kya karu mai fir?”

The light-hearted exchange soon surfaced online, with fans widely sharing the clip across social media platforms. Many praised Rohit Sharma for his patience, humility and easy-going nature despite the crowd and rush surrounding the players during the tournament.

Watch the video here:

“Ro, tell us if you ever had any awkward fan interaction?” 🫣😅 pic.twitter.com/RHI9UdPiLF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2026

After waiting briefly for the issue to be resolved, Rohit eventually posed for the selfie, turning an awkward moment into a memorable experience for the fan.

Rohit’s MI will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an epic clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 10 (Sunday).