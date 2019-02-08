Rohit Sharma surpasses Martin Guptill, becomes highest run-scorer in T20 cricket

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 2:56 PM

Rohit, who failed in the first T20, also became the third player in the history of T20 cricket after Guptill and Chris Gayle to hit 100 sixes.

Rohit (2288), who achieved the feat in 93 matches, also went past Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik (2263), who is third in the list. (BCCI/Twitter)

India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma on Friday became the highest run-getter in the Twenty20 Internationals, surpassing New Zealand’s Martin Guptill.

Rohit achieved the feat in style, clobbering leg-spinner Ish Sodhi over the fine-leg boundary for a six during India’s chase of 159 runs in the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand here.

Coming onto the match, Rohit needed just 35 runs to surpass Guptill (2272 runs), who didn’t play Friday’s match and the right-hander slammed a 29-ball 50 before being dismissed.

Rohit (2288), who achieved the feat in 93 matches, also went past Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik (2263), who is third in the list.

India captain Virat Kohli (2167 runs) is placed fourth in the chart ahead of former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Brendon McCullum (2140).

Rohit, who failed in the first T20, also became the third player in the history of T20 cricket after Guptill and Chris Gayle to hit 100 sixes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Rohit Sharma surpasses Martin Guptill, becomes highest run-scorer in T20 cricket
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition