Rohit Sharma named India’s Test captain, first assignment against Sri Lanka

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today confirmed the worst-kept secret in Indian cricket and announced Rohit Sharma as the new Test captain, taking over from Virat Kohli.

Rohit was earlier appointed as the full-time skipper for the white-ball ODIs and T20Is, also taking over from Kohli. He was appointed as vice-captain of the Test team in December following the sacking of Ajinkya Rahane due to poor form. However, Rohit could not travel to South Africa due to injury.

While his credentials in white-ball cricket is unmatched, especially in T20 where he has been captaining the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, his captaincy will be tested in Test cricket. Rohit has become a vital member of the Indian Test squad in recent years and a mainstay at the top order.

The two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka from March 1 is expected to be Rohit’s first assignment as Test captain. Jasprit Bumrah has been announced as his deputy.

The BCCI also announced India’s squad for the two-Test series.

Senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the squad. Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha and experienced pacer Ishant Sharma were also left out as the selectors opted for a large-scale rejig of the squad that surrendered a lead to lose the Test series to South Africa 2-1 last month.

Uncapped spinner Saurabh Kumar has been named in squad, while Axar Patel recovers. KS Bharat will take over Saha’s spot as backup keeper. Opener Priyank Panchal, who was part of the South Africa touring party, retains his spot following Rahane and Pujara’s omissions. Shubman Gill also makes a comeback after missing the tour.

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been missing for a while, makes a comeback after being named in the T20I and the Test squads but Ravichandran Ashwin will have to clear a fitness test to make the cut.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin (fitness), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.