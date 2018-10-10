Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni to play for state teams in Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Mumbai team will be led by Shreyas Iyer and Sharma will also be available for the semi-final if the team manages to win their quarterfinal game against Bihar. (IE)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and the current ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma are set to return to the Vijay Hazare trophy for the quarterfinals. MS Dhoni has been training with the state team since his return from the Asia Cup but did not play any of the games during the league stage, whereas Rohit Sharma who has been high on confidence since his first Asia Cup victory as a captain will represent his domestic side Mumbai who have topped Group A.

The Mumbai team will be led by Shreyas Iyer and Sharma will also be available for the semi-final if the team manages to win their quarterfinal game against Bihar. Both Rohit and Dhoni will be looking to get some match practice before they begin the ODI series against the West Indies which starts on the 21st of October. India will play five ODIs against Windies which will be followed by a T20I series.

Rohit Sharma had featured for his state team in the 2016-17 season where he had a forgettable run in the two games he had played. The Mumbai Indians captain would be looking change that record and make sure that this time around he can carry his Asia Cup form and help his team reach the finals of the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s addition to the team will come as a big boost for a relatively inexperienced Jharkhand team. Dhoni has played just 15 ODIs and 7 T20Is in 2018 for the Indian team and his lack of game time has been evident in his style of play.