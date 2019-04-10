Rohit Sharma injured days before India names World Cup squad

During the toss, Pollard said that Rohit Sharma was left out as a precautionary measure in today’s game.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to injury against the Kings XI Punjab in Mumbai. The Indian vice-captain was injured during a practice session for the Mumbai Indians. He suffered a right leg muscle spasm as Sharma hobbled off the field on Tuesday in the middle of a practice session. This would have been the 134th consecutive match for Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians jersey had he played.

The injury would worry the Team India support staff as Rohit is a vital cog in India’s World Cup plans. India’s World Cup squad will be announced on April 15. Mumbai Indians are set to play 3 games in the next 8 days and the management may rest Rohit Sharma for another game.

Kieron Pollard is captaining Mumbai Indians in Rohit’s absence. During the toss, Pollard said that Rohit Sharma was left out as a precautionary measure in today’s game. Siddhesh Lad replaced Rohit Sharma as he makes his IPL debut today. Siddhesh Lad has been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the last 5 years but never got a game.

Rohit’s injury is the third time this season that an MI player has been injured. India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah suffered a freak injury during Mumbai’s Indians inaugural game against Delhi Capitals. Bumrah dived to stop a Rishabh Pant shot and hurt his left shoulder in the process.

Bumrah also injured his eye after missing a catch during training last week.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton De Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff.

Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, H Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.