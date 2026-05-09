A bizarre broadcast error during the ongoing first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan left fans stunned after a television graphic mistakenly displayed Indian cricketers in Pakistan’s playing XI.

What was intended to be a routine presentation of Pakistan’s team lineup quickly turned into a viral moment when the graphics package featured names like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and others as part of Pakistan’s XI.

The list shown on-air also included Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar, all incorrectly slotted into Pakistan’s lineup graphic.

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Social media erupts over on-air mistake

The error quickly went viral on social media, with cricket fans reacting with humour and disbelief. Many users joked about whether it was a production slip or a deliberate attempt to grab attention and boost engagement.

One user wrote that “a little sense goes a long way in broadcasting,” while another quipped that “even the graphics team knows who brings the real TRP.” Some fans also sarcastically suggested that Pakistan’s selection committee had switched to Photoshop.

Broadcasting Blunder 😯



Indian Team as Pakistan Test team.



Graphics shown PAK vs BAN 1st Test on Day 2.



Courtesy : Fox Cricket pic.twitter.com/vKXjnB4wha — Venky (@Cric_Venky) May 9, 2026

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test: Rohit Sharma (c) & Team India Stars Flash on Pakistan Graphics in Epic Blunder pic.twitter.com/QPLlSjbbu5 — ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) May 9, 2026

Others questioned whether the blunder was simply a technical mistake or an intentional stunt to trigger reactions online, as screenshots of the graphic continued to circulate widely.

On-field action continues in Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test

The incident came during a Test match where both Bangladesh and Pakistan had not played red-ball cricket for several months. Pakistan entered the contest after limited Test preparation, with greater focus on T20 cricket in recent months.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, produced a strong batting display, posting 413 in their first innings, powered by a century from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim also contributed crucial runs to strengthen the home side’s position.

For Pakistan, captain Shan Masood led a relatively inexperienced squad, with debutants included in the XI and senior batter Babar Azam missing out due to injury.

Despite the on-field developments, it was the off-field broadcast blunder that dominated conversation, turning a routine Test match graphic into one of the most talked-about cricket moments of the day.