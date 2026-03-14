As Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare for their IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29, a tactical storm is brewing at the Wankhede. After a 2025 season where the Hitman was largely relegated to an Impact Player role entering matches only to bat, critics and legends are now demanding a total reversal.

The reason? Rohit Sharma has undergone a staggering physical transformation, reportedly shedding 11 kg in the off-season to arrive at the Mumbai camp in what Aakash Chopra calls his “fittest, meanest and strongest” avatar yet. In fact, several clips from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026 showed Rohit’s former colleagues and friends surprised at his transformation.

Brendon McCullum was heard asking Rohit: “Where is the rest of you?” ahead of the India vs England semi-final.

Why openers hate the sub rule

The Impact Player rule was designed for tactical flexibility, but for an opening batter of Rohit’s stature, it has become a psychological hurdle. Former India opener and a known name in cricket broadcasting Aakash Chopra, speaking on JioStar, was blunt about the wastage of Rohit’s talent:

“Logically, if you are fit, you should play the whole game. An opener is not used to watching 20 overs from the dugout while his team fields. They are used to staying on the field, preparing accordingly, and hitting the ground running. Using Rohit as a substitute is a waste of a 40-over asset.”

Hardik’s dilemma: A captain needs a shoulder

Beyond the runs, MI’s internal dynamics remain under the microscope. Franchise legend Harbhajan Singh believes that limiting Rohit to a “batting-only” role robs captain Hardik Pandya of a crucial on-field resource.

“Rohit Sharma has been used as the 12th man who just bats, but I feel that the kind of leader he has been, a player like him should be on the field. In tough matches, when you need to take certain calls, when a captain sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, Rohit Sharma can do that for Hardik Pandya,” Harbhajan said on the same broadcast network.

IPL 2025 was about managing Rohit’s workload, what about IPL 2026?

While social media rumours even suggested a rift, with claims that management was unhappy with Rohit’s fitness, MI have officially denied any warnings issued to their former captain.

MI’s head coach in the 2025 season Mahela Jayawardene had given the following clarification at a press conference.

“Obviously, Rohit was on the field in some of the games. But if you look at the composition of the team, most of the guys are doing dual roles. Most of them are bowling. At the same time, some of the venues need boundary runners,” Jayawardene stated.

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“You need guys with speed and all that. So that also comes into play. And Rohit was also nursing a niggle from the Champions Trophy. So we wanted to make sure that we don’t push him too hard. And we have managed that while batting is the most important thing,” he added.

Rohit Sharma IPL Career Stats

IPL 2026 Career Record Rohit Sharma

The IPL Legend Mumbai Indians · IPL Career Statistics Off-season transformation -11 kg · Back for IPL 2026 Career Runs 7,046 across all IPL seasons Matches 272 IPL appearances Highest Score 109 * not out 2025 Role Impact

Sub Only batting only, no fielding IPL Titles as Captain 5× IPL Champion Franchises Express InfoGenIE

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While the logic of using Rohit as an Impact Sub in 2025 was to manage his workload. In 2026, with Rohit fit enough to sprint in the deep especially since he is well rested and ready for the cricket season, the ‘Unfair’ tag may stick with one of the veterans of the game. If MI persist in keeping Rohit in the dugout for half the match, they risk alienating a rejuvenated superstar who has already signalled his preference to play the full 40 overs.

Rohit Sharma’s IPL numbers

Rohit has scored 7046 runs in a stellar IPL career. He has featured in 272 matches in the tournament and has a highest score of 109 not out. Rohit has played for two IPL teams, with now defunct Deccan Chargers being the only other franchise that he has represented other than MI.