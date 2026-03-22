At the Jio World Garden on Saturday (March 21, 2026), the decibel levels at the ‘MI Mix’ fan festival offered a glimpse into the emotional equity of the Mumbai Indians (MI).

When Rohit Sharma took the microphone, flanked by Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, his declaration, “Iss baar No. 6” (This time, we will bring the sixth title to you), felt more like a pre-season

It was a reaffirmation of the MI Blueprint that has defined the league’s competitive architecture for nearly two decades.

The ‘Greatest ever’ debate: Talent vs trophies

While Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sit tied with five titles each, the tactical discourse has shifted toward institutional impact.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, speaking on the franchise’s legacy, argues that Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge due to their role as India’s premier talent incubator.

ALSO READ Wimbledon to use Video Review System for the first time — What it means for the 2026 edition

“What I like about Mumbai is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous. How do you achieve that? First, you make your franchise big. Second, you deliver results with the team you have. Even now, Mumbai Indians had a great squad last season that could have easily won the trophy, but they couldn’t for different reasons,” Pathan argued while expressing his views on JioStar.

The numbers support the claim. Since their first title in 2013, MI’s scouting network has fundamentally altered the Indian national team’s core. The franchise’s ability to identify raw outliers, who were not yet on the national radar and transform them into global icons is their greatest commercial moat.

The MI Talent Pipeline vs The CSK School of Development:

MI Outliers: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma.

CSK refinement: Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rohit and Hardik on one stage

The image of Rohit Sharma and current captain Hardik Pandya sharing the stage is a critical visual for the 2026 season. After the leadership transition sparked intense debate, this public display of unity is designed to stabilise the franchise’s brand value ahead of the March 29 opener against KKR at Wankhede.

For MI, the 2026 season will also be about breaking a five-year title drought, the longest in the franchise’s history since they first became champions.

The Business of being a great franchise

In the sports-business ecosystem, MI’s valuation (estimated at over $1.3 billion) is driven by this very factory model. By producing India’s multi-format superstars, MI ensures that their brand remains relevant 365 days a year, not just during the two months of the IPL.

MI begin their IPL 2026 campaign against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.