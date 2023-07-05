Roger Federer receives thunderous standing ovation: A tribute to a remarkable tennis career at Wimbledon

Suggest a good headline for this: Roger Federer, the tennis legend and record holder of eight men’s singles championships at Wimbledon, was honoured with a remarkable standing ovation during a brief ceremony at Centre Court. On Tuesday, as he made his way into the Royal Box, spectators, including Princess Kate, rose to their feet and applauded for a memorable one-and-a-half minutes. Dressed in a cream-coloured suit adorned with the purple All England Club member’s pin, Federer took his place in the special section alongside his wife, Mirka, and the Princess of Wales.

Expressing his gratitude, Federer waved and tapped his chest while repeatedly saying, “Thank you”, as the applause and cheers resounded throughout the stadium, sheltered under the closed retractable roof due to the rainy weather. Prior to the commencement of play, an announcer highlighted Federer’s immense contributions to tennis, particularly emphasising his impact on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon. At the age of 42, Federer announced his retirement last year after undergoing a series of knee operations, with his final match at the All England Club resulting in a quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz in 2021.

Remarkable career gets thunderous applause

The ceremony paid tribute to Federer’s remarkable career with a video compilation showcasing his remarkable play, triumphs, and interviews at Wimbledon. His journey began in 2003 when he secured his first of 20 Grand Slam titles, marking the onset of an unprecedented five consecutive Wimbledon victories, extending until 2007. Subsequently, Federer claimed additional championships at the revered tournament in 2009, 2012, and 2017.

As the ceremony unfolded, the film interspersed shots of various players sharing their admiration for Federer. Reflecting on his legacy, Federer once expressed, “When I stop, the tournament still lives on. The tournament is bigger than any player who’s ever lived. I really look forward to the day where I retire and I can come back and just have tea time, you know, on the terrace.” Younger players paid homage to Federer’s unparalleled talent and graceful style on the court. Ons Jabeur, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up, described him as a legend who effortlessly executes every shot. Alex de Minaur marvelled at Federer’s masterful elegance, while Taylor Fritz considered him an inspiration. Coco Gauff referred to him as an icon, and Iga Swiatek, the current women’s No. 1, deemed him a truly special player.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic aims to match Federer’s record this year by securing his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and eighth overall. The ultimate record-holder at the tournament, however, is Martina Navratilova, who clinched the women’s singles championship an astounding nine times.

In the midst of the adulation and celebration, Federer’s lasting impact on Wimbledon and the sport of tennis was unmistakable. With his retirement marking the end of an era, his indelible legacy will continue to inspire players and fans alike for generations to come.