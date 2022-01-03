Road Safety World Series T20 Season 2 to start in India and UAE from 5th February 2022

India has won the inaugural edition of road safety World Series. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were present in the series, also Jonty Rhodes, Carl Hooper, Thilakaratne Dilshan,Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Bret Lee, etc., were there in the squad.

The Road Safety World Series T20 (RSWS) season 2 is all set to start from 5th February 2022 till 19th March in India and in UAE, it is scheduled from 1st March 2022 in UAE , incorporating the grand finale on the 19th of March 2022.

The grand event is organized by MSPL & ANZA Investment Group, and an Emirates Cricket Board official confirmed it, having issued an NOC for the mega event to the organizers ANZA Investments Group. ANZA Investment Group is a group company of Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnahyan.

The second edition of this colossal and legendary T20 format cricket tournament is going to be a massive hit and cricket buffs are going to go gaga over it, after all it is going to entail some massive legends from the cricket world, also this tournament aims to raise awareness about ‘road safety’ across the world.

The upcoming season will witness more than 160 international retired cricketing legends, where you will watch the cricket champions in action giving their stellar performances.

India has won the inaugural edition of road safety World Series. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were present in the series, also Jonty Rhodes, Carl Hooper, Thilakaratne Dilshan,Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Bret Lee, etc., were there in the squad.

All the cricket lovers out there will be amazed by the second tournament and it will definitely bring happiness to all the cricket lovers.

It will be a jaw dropping happiness to all the cricket enthusiasts and lovers.