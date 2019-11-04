Rishabh Pant’s DRS blunder against Bangladesh triggers comparisons with Dhoni, memes flood social media

Rishabh Pant needs to get some big runs behind him.

India vs Bangladesh T20 Series: Rishabh Pant did not have a great outing at his home ground in Delhi in the T20 match against Bangladesh on Sunday. The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman asked captain Rohit Sharma to take DRS as he felt Soumya Sarkar had edged it in the 10th over. However, during the replay, it was clear that Sarkar had not edged the ball. As soon as the big screen at the stadium showed that Pant has wrongly asked for DRS, chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni” reverberated in the stadium.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant had a laugh about it later but India not being able to use DRS correctly might bring a lot of debate regarding the same.

Here is how twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant’s error in judgment

I know Indian cricket fans will always love MS Dhoni (well of course!)… But to see Delhi crowd jeer Rishabh Pant with “Dhoni Dhoni” chant at failed DRS appeal is disappointing. This is Pant’s homeground… for crying out loud. Show some love to the kid. #IndvBan — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 3, 2019

Every time @RishabhPant17 plays for India he trends and not for the right reasons.

– got dhawan out

– missed 2 LBW reviews

– got a caught behind review wrong Somebody said he will replace dhoni?????#IndvsBan #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/PKbbDgPktI — Ranveer Choudhary (@Ranveerchy) November 3, 2019

It is also important to note that during Yuzvendra Chahal’s over, Mushfiqur Rahim survived an LBW appeal as replays clearly showed that the Bangladesh batsman should have been adjudged out by the on-field umpire and if India took DRS the decision would have been reversed. Bangladesh now leads the three-match series 1-0 and India will have to bowl and field better if they want to stay alive in the series in the next match at Rajkot.