In the high-pressure buildup to IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has turned to the ultimate big-match mentor to revive his white-ball fortunes.

Reports have surfaced that Pant recently completed a gruelling, four-day private training intensive with legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at Mumbai’s historic Brabourne Stadium.

The collaboration comes at a critical juncture for Pant. Despite being the league’s most expensive player at Rs 27.50 crore, his 2025 season was statistically his worst since his debut, yielding just 269 runs at a strike rate of 133.17.

With KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan currently ahead of him in India’s T20I pecking order, this “Yuvi-led reset” is being viewed as Pant’s final attempt to reclaim his spot for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Technical overhaul: The ‘Abhishek Sharma’ blueprint

Yuvraj Singh has recently carved out a niche as mentor, having successfully worked with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Sources tracking the developments told IANS that the mentorship went beyond simple net practice. It involved work around Clarity in Shot Selection- Moving Pant away from “compulsive hitting” toward a more calculated, dominant approach.

In addition, it is being learnt that Yuvraj and Pant may also be working on a new stance for the LSG skipper. Pant was seen trying a slightly more open stance against left-armers, a technical tweak designed to help him clear the front leg and access the off-side more easily.

A new role at number three?

The impact of this training is already reflecting in LSG’s tactical planning. According to reports from the LSG camp in Chennai, Pant is set to move up the order to Number 3 this season. This shift, supported by Head Coach Justin Langer, aims to give Pant more deliveries to find his rhythm before the death overs.

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The ‘Midas Touch’

As R Ashwin recently noted on his YouTube channel, Yuvraj Singh’s involvement could be the “Midas touch” Pant needs. By stripping back the noise and focusing on the aggressive but controlled batting, Pant will also be fighting for his place in India’s white-ball team. For LSG, a firing Rishabh Pant could well be the difference between a mid-table finish and their first IPL title.