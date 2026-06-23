Rishabh Pant is returning to Delhi Capitals (DC) in one of the most significant trades in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with the wicketkeeper-batter agreeing to a 44% reduction in salary as part of the move from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The IPL confirmed on Monday that Pant and spinner Kuldeep Yadav have completed a high-profile swap between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 season.

Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL history when Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, will return to Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore. The move effectively sees the India star take a Rs 12 crore pay cut, equivalent to approximately 44.4% of his previous contract value.

Second innings for Rishabh Pant at Delhi Capitals

The 28-year-old returns to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances, the most by any player in Delhi Capitals history. He also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons.

Kuldeep Yadav moves in the opposite direction after a successful five-year stint with Delhi Capitals. The left-arm wrist spinner will join Lucknow Super Giants on his existing contract worth Rs 13.5 crore.

Since joining Delhi in 2022, Kuldeep has taken 72 wickets in 65 matches, establishing himself as one of the league’s most consistent wicket-taking bowlers.

DC co-owner Parth Jindal shared a post on X for Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi back one of their most recognisable faces

The trade marks a dramatic reset for both franchises. Delhi regain one of the most recognisable figures in their history, while Lucknow add one of India’s premier white-ball spinners as they reshape their squad following Pant’s departure.

From a business perspective, the move is equally striking. Less than two years after becoming the IPL’s first ₹27-crore player, Pant will now return to his former franchise at a significantly lower salary, underlining how rapidly franchise valuations of players can shift.