Rishabh Pant named ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of 2018

The 21-year-old Pant was picked by the ICC's voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018.
India’s fast-rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was Tuesday named the International Cricket Council’s Emerging Player of the Year in the world body’s annual awards.
He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England, and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December. He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.
