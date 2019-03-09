Rishabh Pant gets golden opportunity to cement his place in Team India for ICC World Cup 2019

He is the only Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score a century in England in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant will be playing the final two ODI’s against Australia after the team management decided to rest MS Dhoni. Pant has a golden opportunity to prove his worth in the One Day side and book a spot for the ICC 2019 World Cup. The selectors will be looking at Rishabh Pant very closely in the last two ODIs of the series against Australia. Virat Kohli’s team is facing a lot of problems with their batting and Rishabh Pant can use this opportunity to prove that he can provide the stability that the Indian middle order is lacking at the moment.

Rishabh Pant is known for his explosive batting style and has already proved his mettle in red ball cricket. The ongoing ODI series is the last tournament before the World Cup for India, and Pant can make an impact with his performance to make sure that he is on the flight to England for the ICC 2019 World Cup. The Delhi cricketer has already made headlines with his brilliant performances in Test cricket. He is the only Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score a century in England in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant had a very good Test series in Australia as well and has now become the first choice as wicket-keeper in Test cricket for India. The 4th ODI against Australia will be the first instance where Pant will be playing an ODI as a wicket-keeper. Prior to this Rishabh Pant has played as a batsman with MS Dhoni being behind the stumps.

Indian squad: Virat Kohli captain, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar

Australian Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendroff, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey (wicket-keeper), Jhye Richardson, Marcus Stoinis