Milkha Singh congratulates ‘the girl with the shuttle’ P V Sindhu

As the nation gears up to cheer for one of the most awaited Rio 2016 Olympics performance tonight, badminton star P V Sindhu is getting all the cheers to grab the esteemed gold medal.

From sportspersons to politicians to common man, all Indian eyes will be set on Sindhu as she shuttles for the gold in the final game today. Hailing the girl from Andhra Pradesh is none other than the Flying Sikh aka Milkha Singh himself.

Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who himself was a gold medal winer at 1958 Commonwealth Games congratulated the young ladies of India, P V Sindhu and Sakshi Malik who have done the nation proud with their applauseworthy performance.

Milkha Singh said,’I would like to congratulate both SakshiMalik and P V Sindhu and their parents and coaches’. He further pointed out in harnessing the talent in Indian sports.

With the dismal performances of Indian athletes in Rio 2016, Singh expressed concern saying that ‘In Hockey, we are going downhill and similiarly we are nowhere in football and athletics’.

P V Sindhu entered the final of women’s singles in badminton on Thursday after beating apan’s Nozomi Okuhara and will be playing her final leg tonight.The Indian badminton star is the first Indian woman to reach badminton final at Olympics.