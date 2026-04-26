On a night where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top order crumbled like a house of cards, Rinku Singh proved once again that he is the heartbeat of this franchise. In a stunning display of power-hitting and elite athleticism against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 26, 2026, Rinku didn’t just play a match—he staged a one-man rescue mission.

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1. The Destruction: 4 Sixes in a Row vs Digvesh Rathi

With KKR reeling at 93/7 in the 15th over, the prospect of reaching 120 looked bleak. Enter “Death Over Rinku.”

  • The Target: LSG’s mystery spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi, who had been relatively steady until the final over.
  • The Sequence: Starting from the second ball of the 20th over, Rinku unleashed a barrage of maximums:
    1. Ball 2: A googly over long-on.
    2. Ball 3: An overpitched delivery smoked over extra cover.
    3. Ball 4: A low-full toss dispatched deep into the long-on stands.
    4. Ball 5: A brute-force strike over cow corner.
  • The Impact: Rinku’s unbeaten 83 off 51 balls (7 fours, 5 sixes) took KKR to a competitive 155/7, with 26 runs coming off Rathi’s final over alone.

2. The Redemption: Catch of the Tournament Contender

Rinku wasn’t finished after the batting innings. During the LSG chase, he produced a moment of magic in the field that silenced the Lucknow crowd.

  • The Victim: A well-set Aiden Markram (31), who was looking to steer LSG home.
  • The Catch: Markram launched a powerful hit toward the cow-corner boundary. Rinku, sprinting at full tilt, pulled off a sensational diving catch inches from the turf while maintaining perfect balance to avoid the ropes.
  • The Verdict: Commentators immediately labeled it a “Catch of the Tournament” contender, citing Rinku’s incredible hang-time and spatial awareness.

The Stats That Matter

PlayerRuns/BallsStrike RateKey Highlight
Rinku Singh83 (51)*162.75Smashed 4 consecutive sixes in the 20th over.
Digvesh Rathi0/46 (4.0)11.50 EcoWent for 26 runs in his final over to Rinku.

The Turnaround: KKR managed only 100 runs in the first 16 overs but blazed 55 runs in the final 4, almost entirely off Rinku’s bat.