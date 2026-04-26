On a night where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top order crumbled like a house of cards, Rinku Singh proved once again that he is the heartbeat of this franchise. In a stunning display of power-hitting and elite athleticism against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 26, 2026, Rinku didn’t just play a match—he staged a one-man rescue mission.

1. The Destruction: 4 Sixes in a Row vs Digvesh Rathi

With KKR reeling at 93/7 in the 15th over, the prospect of reaching 120 looked bleak. Enter “Death Over Rinku.”

The Target: LSG’s mystery spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi , who had been relatively steady until the final over.

LSG’s mystery spinner , who had been relatively steady until the final over. The Sequence: Starting from the second ball of the 20th over, Rinku unleashed a barrage of maximums: Ball 2: A googly over long-on. Ball 3: An overpitched delivery smoked over extra cover. Ball 4: A low-full toss dispatched deep into the long-on stands. Ball 5: A brute-force strike over cow corner.

Starting from the second ball of the 20th over, Rinku unleashed a barrage of maximums: The Impact: Rinku’s unbeaten 83 off 51 balls (7 fours, 5 sixes) took KKR to a competitive 155/7, with 26 runs coming off Rathi’s final over alone.

2. The Redemption: Catch of the Tournament Contender

Rinku wasn’t finished after the batting innings. During the LSG chase, he produced a moment of magic in the field that silenced the Lucknow crowd.

The Victim: A well-set Aiden Markram (31) , who was looking to steer LSG home.

A well-set , who was looking to steer LSG home. The Catch: Markram launched a powerful hit toward the cow-corner boundary. Rinku, sprinting at full tilt, pulled off a sensational diving catch inches from the turf while maintaining perfect balance to avoid the ropes.

Markram launched a powerful hit toward the cow-corner boundary. Rinku, sprinting at full tilt, pulled off a sensational inches from the turf while maintaining perfect balance to avoid the ropes. The Verdict: Commentators immediately labeled it a “Catch of the Tournament” contender, citing Rinku’s incredible hang-time and spatial awareness.

Six written all over it… Rinku said 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙏𝙊𝘿𝘼𝙔 🤯



Rinku Singh pulls off an absolute stunner at the boundary to send Aiden Markram back! 🥵#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/udwZDoEyLp pic.twitter.com/6qkYnvos8q — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

The Stats That Matter

Player Runs/Balls Strike Rate Key Highlight Rinku Singh 83 (51)* 162.75 Smashed 4 consecutive sixes in the 20th over. Digvesh Rathi 0/46 (4.0) 11.50 Eco Went for 26 runs in his final over to Rinku.