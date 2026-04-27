They say cricket is a game of numbers, but for Rinku Singh, it was a matter of destiny. Returning to his home state of Uttar Pradesh on April 26, 2026, the Aligarh-born star produced arguably the greatest individual defensive and offensive display in IPL history. On a night when KKR was gasping for air, Rinku didn’t just keep them alive—he took over the game.

The Lone Rescue: 93/7 to a Fighting 155

The match started as a nightmare for KKR. Mohsin Khan’s devastating 5-wicket haul (5/23) reduced the visitors to a shambolic 93/7. With the top order back in the dugout and the season on the line, Rinku fought a lone battle.

The Build-up: Rinku initially absorbed the pressure, grinding through the middle overs while wickets tumbled at the other end.

Rinku initially absorbed the pressure, grinding through the middle overs while wickets tumbled at the other end. The Explosion: In the final over, Rinku decided it was “God’s Plan” time. Facing Digvesh Singh Rathi , he unleashed a sequence that left the Lucknow crowd in a trance: 6, 6, 6, 6.

In the final over, Rinku decided it was “God’s Plan” time. Facing , he unleashed a sequence that left the Lucknow crowd in a trance: The Result: By hammering 26 runs off the last over, Rinku finished on an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls*, dragging KKR to a total that gave them a fighting chance.

This is his world & we are living (in) it 🤌💜 pic.twitter.com/JqRlP60qDz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2026

The Safe Hands: Five Catches and Two Boundary Miracles

Rinku’s batting was only the setup; his fielding was the main event. He became a magnet for the ball, becoming the first KKR player to take five catches in a single match—including two identical “impossible” relay efforts to dismiss Aiden Markram.

The Regular Innings Miracle: Markram launched a massive hit that cleared the ropes. In a “Catch of the Tournament” contender, Rinku plucked the ball from over the boundary, tossed it back into the field as he stepped out, and jumped back in to complete the catch. It was a masterpiece of spatial awareness.

Markram launched a massive hit that cleared the ropes. In a “Catch of the Tournament” contender, Rinku plucked the ball from over the boundary, tossed it back into the field as he stepped out, and jumped back in to complete the catch. It was a masterpiece of spatial awareness. The Super Over Relay: In a freakish repetition of history during the Super Over, Rinku was the “right man in the right place” again. Rovman Powell intercepted a Markram shot at the long-on boundary, throwing it back to a waiting Rinku to terminate the LSG innings at just 1 run.

Six written all over it… Rinku said 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙏𝙊𝘿𝘼𝙔 🤯



Rinku Singh pulls off an absolute stunner at the boundary to send Aiden Markram back! 🥵#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/udwZDoEyLp pic.twitter.com/6qkYnvos8q — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

The Final Word: Finishing the Job in 60 Seconds

After Sunil Narine strangled LSG to the lowest Super Over total in history (1/2), KKR needed only 2 runs. There was no question who would walk out to finish the job.

The Calm: While the Ekana was a cauldron of tension, Rinku walked out with the calm of a man in his own backyard.

While the Ekana was a cauldron of tension, Rinku walked out with the calm of a man in his own backyard. The Stroke: Facing the very first ball of the chase from Prince Yadav, Rinku didn’t look for the single. He leaned forward and sliced a four through cover-point.

One ball. One boundary. Match over. KKR stays alive.

That man Rinku Singh AGAIN! 💜



He hits the winning runs and @KKRiders clinch a 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 👏🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/elFxwvCeWO#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #LSGvKKR pic.twitter.com/bdqRegDs9n — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2026

Match Summary: KKR vs LSG (April 26, 2026)