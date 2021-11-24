  • MORE MARKET STATS

RIL to own new cricket team in Emirates Cricket Board’s new UAE T20 league

November 24, 2021 6:25 PM

"The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based eagues," according to a release.

Nita Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians said, "I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new League."

Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL side Mumbai Indians, is set to acquire a new franchise in the Emirates Cricket Board’s upcoming UAE T20 League. “The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in the global franchise-based eagues,” according to a release.

