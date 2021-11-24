RIL to own new cricket team in Emirates Cricket Board’s new UAE T20 league

"The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based eagues," according to a release.
Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL side Mumbai Indians, is set to acquire a new franchise in the Emirates Cricket Board’s upcoming UAE T20 League. “The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in the global franchise-based eagues,” according to a release.
Nita Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians said, “I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new League.”
