RForever! On Roger Federer’s retirement, fans pour their hearts for tennis legend

It was difficult news to gulp for his fans and sports lovers around the world when tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement on Thursday. Most of us have seen Federer playing at least once and have been in awe of the man both on and off the court. Federer won a total of 20 Grand Slams, the third highest of all time, by the time he announced his retirement.

The tennis player announced his retirement in a social media post, stating “tennis treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt”. He will be last seen playing on the court in doubles action at the Laver Cup, where he will team up with Rafa Nadal.

As soon as the news broke, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to the Swiss maestro, share their best memories about him and congratulate him for his contribution to the sport.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal took to Twitter after the news and called Federer “my friend and rival”. He tweeted, “I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you.” Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also thanked the Swiss player for “all the wonderful memories”. “What a career, Roger Federer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Here are some more fan tweets of appreciation for the man whose name became synonymous with the game of tennis:

Roger,



Where do we begin?



It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.



We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022