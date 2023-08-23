Revamped Arun Jaitley Stadium gears up to host ICC World Cup 2023: Enhancements, innovations and free water for all!

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is currently undergoing extensive renovations in preparation for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which India is set to host starting on October 5th. The stadium, with a seating capacity of 35,000, is located in the heart of Delhi and is gearing up for the tournament.

The inaugural match of the Cricket World Cup on October 7th will take place in Delhi, featuring South Africa vs Sri Lanka. Spectators will be greeted by a revamped stadium that boasts a range of enhancements. These improvements encompass the replacement of seating, refurbishment of 53 toilets, a fresh coat of paint throughout the facility, and more.

Rajan Manchanda, the Joint Secretary of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), commented on these upgrades, assuring that the renovations will remain relevant for the next decade. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been instrumental in aiding these efforts.

Free water to all

One notable and thoughtful initiative led by DDCA in partnership with BCCI is the provision of free water to all attendees. This move is intended to enhance the overall spectator experience and contribute to a hassle-free environment. According to Rajan Manchanda, this is just the beginning of their efforts to make the stadium experience truly exceptional.

In addition to seating and amenities, the stadium’s ticketing turnstile system, air conditioning plant, family lounge, and VIP section will undergo significant improvements. A unique proposition from DDCA to its ticketing partner, Book My Show, involves the establishment of a separate ticket counter for non-Indian ethnicities. This is aimed at facilitating ticket purchases for individuals from different nationalities residing in the vicinity of the stadium.

The DDCA is allocating approximately Rs 60 crore towards the stadium’s renovation in collaboration with the Indian cricket board. The tournament’s opening match on October 5th will feature reigning champions England taking on runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the Cricket World Cup draws near, Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is poised to provide an upgraded and welcoming setting for cricket enthusiasts from around the world.