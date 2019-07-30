‘Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir’: Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli’s captaincy

Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Tuesday said he disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar, who has made critical observation on Team India captain Virat Kohli and the selection committee. In his syndicated column, the former India skipper questioned the continuation of Virat Kohli as skipper without any review meeting which is a norm. In his column, Gavaskar also called the MSK Prasad-led selection panel “appearing to be lame ducks”. He also accused the panel of lacking in stature to work with team management.

Taking to Twitter Sanjay Manjrekar said, “Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature.” He also pointed out that Men in Blue entered the World Cup as favourites and that the team campaign ended with a semi-final loss to New Zealand. He also pointed out that Virat Kohli’s men won seven of their nine matches in the mega event.

After the heartbreak defeat in the semi final, Virat Kohli will now lead the team in a three-match T20I, three ODIs and a Test series against West Indies Starting August 3. Gavaskar, in his column, had why Kohli was an automatic choice to lead the side following Team India’s exit from the World Cup. He observed that the selection panel should have reviewed his leadership and the team’s performance. While Rohit Sharma will be Kohli’s deputy during the T20 an ODI series, Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as team’s vice-captain for the Test series.

The former India skipper further said it was “incumbent” on the selection panel to call a review meeting before picking up squads for Caribbean tour. He also hoped that the next selection committee will have players of stature and will “not be bullied” by the team management.