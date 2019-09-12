Reports of MS Dhoni retirement are incorrect: Chief selector MSK Prasad

MS Dhoni. (File picture)

Chief selector MSK Prasad on Thursday said that there was no update on MS Dhoni’s retirement and the news doing the rounds on social media was incorrect. “No update on MS Dhoni’s retirement, the news is incorrect,” Prasad said during a press conference to announce India’s Test squad for their series against South Africa. Team India captain Virat Kohli sharing a picture with MS Dhoni on social media on Thursday sparked a debate among social media users on whether this was an indication that Dhoni was about to announce his retirement. Some reports even stated that the former team India skipper would hold a press conference on Thursday evening.

India’s loss at the semifinal of the ICC World Cup earlier this year had led to speculations about the wicketkeeper’s retirement. Dhoni hasn’t said anything on the issue yet. He opted out of the series against West Indies to serve in Territorial Army. Dhoni, who is in the middle of a two-month sabbatical which will end later this month, has also not been included for the T20 series against South Africa beginning September 15.

Dhoni has over 10,000 runs in ODI cricket to his name. He has taken 317 catches and affected 122 stumpings which are the most by any Indian wicketkeeper ever. He had retired from Test cricket in the 2014-15 tour to Australia.

Prasad on Thursday also announced the team for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Opener KL Rahul has been dropped after a string of low scores, while youngster Shubhman Gill has been drafted after good performances while playing for India A.

India squad for South Africa series: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.