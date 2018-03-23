Remember Virat Kohli’s Rs 34-cr Mumbai luxury apartment? He just cancelled the deal

Virat Kohli had recently leased out a sea-view apartment in the skyscraper by the Raheja group. (Source: BCCI/Omkar Realtors)

Team Indian captain Virat Kohli who is enjoying his time off the field before the start of the Indian Premier League, has cancelled Rs 34-crore luxury apartment he booked in the Omkar 1973 tower located in the tony Worli area of Mumbai. The news was confirmed to PTI by a source close to the development who said that Kohli who has recently leased out a sea-view apartment in the skyscraper by the Raheja group in the nearby Dr Annie Besant Road for a monthly rental of Rs 15 lakh, has cancelled his transaction for the apartment.

The Royal Challengers Banglore skipper who got married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma last year had reportedly bought this 7,171-sqft sea-view apartment on the 35th floor of the under-construction tower C of this super-luxury project for Rs 34 crore in 2016. The project is being developed by Omkar Realtors & Developers.

Meanwhile, the flat in the Raheja Legend has a carpet area of 2,675.07 sqft and is on the 40th floor. Kohli had recently shared an image of the view from this apartment on his Twitter handle.

Property consultant Anarock has been appointed by Piramal Fund Management to manage the sale of 70 apartments worth Rs 1,100 crore in Omkar 1973 project. Piramal Fund Management had reportedly invested about Rs 1,400 crore in the project, which includes Rs 1,200 crore in debt and Rs 200 crore in equity. In 2015, it had announced the exit of its equity investment in Omkar 1973.

The source also confirmed that other celebrities who have booked an apartment in this project are Yuvraj Singh who bought a flat for Rs 64 crore, followed by the DY Patil family at Rs 49.1 crore and Baba Kalyani of the Kalyani Group for Rs 21.3 crore.

Virat Kohli had asked for rest after a two-month long South Africa tour in which India clinched the ODI and T20I series after losing the Test series 2-1. Kohli led from the front and was the highest run-scorer on the tour.

He will once again lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th season of Indian Premier League. The opening match of IPL 2018 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on April 7 in Mumbai.