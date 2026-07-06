For decades, one World Cup rule has been almost impossible to misunderstand. Receive a red card, miss the next match.

The regulation has been one of football’s simplest disciplinary measures, applied automatically across FIFA World Cups regardless of the importance of the match or the player involved.

That certainty has now been challenged. The decision to allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to play in the Round of 16 despite his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina has sparked questions about how FIFA’s disciplinary system actually works and whether the tournament’s long-standing suspension rules are as automatic as fans believed.

Here’s a breakdown of FIFA’s red-card rules and why Balogun’s case has become one of the biggest talking points of World Cup 2026.

What happens when a player receives a red card?

Under FIFA’s disciplinary regulations, a player sent off during a World Cup match is automatically suspended for the team’s next game.

The suspension applies regardless of whether the dismissal is for:

-Serious foul play

-Violent conduct

-Denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity

-Two yellow cards in the same match

-Offensive or abusive language

If the offence is considered particularly serious, FIFA’s disciplinary committee can increase the punishment beyond the standard one-match ban.

That system has remained largely unchanged across modern World Cups.

Can teams appeal a World Cup red card?

Normally, no. Unlike many domestic leagues, FIFA competition regulations do not provide teams with a formal route to appeal an on-field red card during the World Cup.

VAR may intervene during the match but once the final whistle blows, the dismissal generally stands and the suspension automatically follows.

That is why Balogun’s case has attracted so much attention.

So why is Balogun available?

FIFA has not overturned the referee’s decision. Instead, it has used a different provision within its disciplinary code.

Article 27 allows FIFA’s disciplinary committee to suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction, either fully or partially. In simple terms, the red card remains on Balogun’s record but the suspension has been paused.

The governing body has not publicly explained why Article 27 was applied in this particular case.

Has this happened before?

Almost never. Across nearly a century of World Cup history, hundreds of players have been sent off. Virtually all served their suspensions.

The only comparable example dates back to the 1962 World Cup, when Brazil winger Garrincha was allowed to play the final despite being sent off in the semi-final. At that time, however, FIFA did not operate today’s automatic suspension system which means red card does not always meant the player would sit out but instead a disciplinary committee would decide whether he will be suspended or not.

Having said that, there were allegations that FIFA’s disciplinary committee’s decision might have been influenced by political interference, similar to the present case where USA President Donald Trump called FIFA chief Gianni Infantino three times to review Folarin Balogun’s red card after which his suspension was revoked.

The Balogun decision is the first modern World Cup example of FIFA using its discretionary powers to prevent an automatic suspension from taking effect.

Overall, there have been 189 red cards in the history of the World Cup and only two, including Folarin Balogun have not served a suspension.

Could players receive longer bans?

Yes. A one-match suspension is the minimum punishment. The disciplinary committee can impose additional matches if the offence is considered dangerous or violent.

That has happened repeatedly in previous World Cups. Serious foul play, violent conduct or incidents involving injuries can lead to bans extending well beyond one match.

Do yellow cards work differently?

Yes. Yellow cards accumulate separately. Players who collect multiple cautions during the tournament can also receive a one-match suspension.

However, FIFA resets accumulated yellow cards after a certain stage of the competition to prevent players missing the final because of earlier bookings.

Red cards, by contrast, are treated independently and carry immediate disciplinary consequences.

Why is everyone talking about Article 27?

Before this tournament, most fans had never heard of it.

The Balogun decision has highlighted that FIFA possesses discretionary powers beyond the competition regulations. Critics argue the lack of a detailed public explanation creates uncertainty over how those powers should be applied.

Supporters, meanwhile, believe exceptional cases deserve flexibility when the dismissal itself remains open to interpretation.

Will this change future World Cups?

Probably not immediately. FIFA has not announced any changes to its disciplinary framework.

However, Balogun’s reinstatement has reopened debate about whether football should introduce a formal appeal system for World Cup red cards, similar to those used in many domestic competitions.

It has also raised fresh questions over transparency, with coaches and federations likely to seek clearer explanations whenever discretionary powers are used in future tournaments.

What it means for the sport?

For most players, the rule remains unchanged. A World Cup red card still means missing the next match.

What Balogun’s case has demonstrated, however, is that FIFA’s disciplinary code contains exceptional powers that can override the automatic suspension even if those powers are rarely used.

Whether this remains a one-off decision or marks the beginning of a broader shift in World Cup discipline is likely to remain one of the tournament’s biggest off-field debates.