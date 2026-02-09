The Seattle Seahawks’s 29-13 win over the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium was about more than just a second Super Bowl title. For the players, it also came with a record-breaking payday. Under the National Football League (NFL)’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), each eligible Seahawk will receive a winner’s share of $178,000, the highest individual championship bonus in league history.

This figure represents a nearly 4% jump from the $171,000 awarded to the Philadelphia Eagles last year, highlighting the league’s steadily rising revenue model that runs through 2030.

Super Bowl prize money: But how does the NFL postseason paypout workout?

Seattle, as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, earned a first-round bye, which means while the Seahawks’s efficiency helped them reach the Lombardi Trophy, it technically slightly reduced their cumulative bonus compared to a Wild Card team. That is because they missed the $58,500 Division Winner Wild Card bonus.

Seahawks Postseason Earnings (Per Player):

Wild Card Round (Bye): $53,500

Divisional Round: $58,500

Conference Championship: $81,000

Super Bowl LX Victory: $178,000

Total Postseason Bonus: $371,000

How much will Super Bowl runner up New England Patriots get?

By contrast, the New England Patriots, who played in the Wild Card round as a division winner, still earned $345,500 per player despite the loss, thanks in part to a $103,000 runner-up payout.

Beyond the league check

The $178,000 per player is standard across the 53-man roster, but the real windfall can vary thanks to private contract clauses. Players like Sam Darnold and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III likely triggered performance-based bonuse and Walke’s standout 135-yard rushing night could boost his free-agent value by 15-20% in upcoming negotiations.

Rings, merch and endorsements

Cash is not the only reward. The NFL will contribute roughly $5,000-$7,000 per ring, though the Seahawks’ rings with high-carat diamonds and gold detailing, are expected to cost over $40,000 each, covered by the team.

Seattle’s win is also expected to boost local merchandise sales and endorsement opportunities, particularly for defensive stars Devon Witherspoon and Uchenna Nwosu, whose late-game fumble return sealed the victory.