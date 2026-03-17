The rivalry between Manchester City and Real Madrid has grown into one of the most exciting matchups in modern European football. Whenever these two clubs face each other in the UEFA Champions League, fans usually witness intense action, dramatic goals, and top-quality performances from some of the world’s best players.

In the 2026 Champions League Round of 16 their meeting once again produced a thrilling story that kept football fans around the world fully engaged.

In the first leg played on March 11, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid delivered a dominant performance and beat Manchester City 3-0.

Midfielder Federico Valverde had an outstanding game scoring a hat-trick in the first half and giving the Spanish side a strong lead going into the second leg.

Manchester City controlled the ball early in the match but they found it difficult to break through Madrid’s solid defense and quick counter-attacks.

Real Madrid are still the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League having won the tournament 15 times.

Manchester City lifted their first Champions League trophy in 2023 and have since grown into one of the strongest teams in Europe

With the second leg set to be played at the Etihad Stadium City will face a tough task as they try to come back from a three-goal deficit. Still with both teams known for their attacking strength and smart tactics this rivalry remains one of the most exciting matchups in European football.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in India: Live Streaming and TV details

The blockbuster clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League has captured the attention of football fans around the world. With both teams packed with world-class talent and a fierce rivalry in recent seasons supporters in India are eager to follow the action live.

Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights for the Champions League in the country. The game is expected to be telecast on channels such as Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 allowing viewers to enjoy the match on television.

Live streaming online

For those who prefer watching online, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can watch the full match, including pre-match coverage and highlights, through a valid subscription on the platform.

Match Time in India

The Champions League fixture will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on March 18, which means Indian fans will have to stay up late to catch the thrilling encounter. As per local time, the match will be played on March 17.

With Real Madrid looking to continue their historic dominance in Europe and Manchester City aiming to prove their strength once again, this high-voltage Champions League showdown promises drama, goals and unforgettable moments for football fans in India.