Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich 2nd leg LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Champions League match on TV, Online in India

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich 2nd leg Live Streaming: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head at Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the Champions League. Zinedine Zidane’s coached side is in the profitable position as the Los Blancos have a lead with their 2-1 win last week at Allianz Arena. Apart from the lead, they also have a two away goals advantage. The Bavarians will look to make a comeback and need to score at least two goals to make turn the tables for themselves. However, the Spanish side need to cautious as they had almost slipped away to Juventus in the quarterfinals, second leg, and they would look to ensure they don’t repeat the same mistakes again.

When is Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be played on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

The kickoff for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League is at 12.15 AM.

Where is Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Which channel will air Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League online?

The match between Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be streamed live on SonyLiv.