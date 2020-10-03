Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane not worried injury-prone Eden Hazard will turn out like Gareth Bale

There are a number of parallels between Hazard and Bale, who also signed for Real for 100 million euros ($117.13 million) and was haunted by injuries, including having ankle surgery in 2016.
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane loos on during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain,. (AP/File Photo)
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is not concerned that Eden Hazard will be dogged by injuries in the same way that Gareth Bale was in his spell with the club, after the Belgian was ruled out for up to four weeks.
Hazard was expected to make his return for Real against Real Valladolid on Wednesday but injured a muscle in his right leg on the day of the game, having started only 14 league games last season due to two serious ankle injuries.