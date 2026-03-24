Ticket sales for the IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go live on March 24, with defending champions RCB rolling out a revamped ticketing system for the new season. From dynamic pricing that increases in real time to mandatory digital KYC verification and integrated Metro access, the process of securing a seat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has undergone a significant overhaul.

With high demand expected for the season opener, the franchise has also issued strict guidelines on official booking channels, entry points, and queue systems making it crucial for fans to understand the new rules before attempting to book tickets.

Here is your comprehensive guide to securing a seat:

Where to book RCB vs SRH: Official channels only

RCB has issued a strict advisory to avoid third-party aggregators. Tickets are available exclusively through:Official Website or Royal Challengers Bengaluru App (iOS & Android)

ALSO READ Why 11 seats at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain empty forever



Dynamic pricing model

Prices start at a base rate but will surge as inventory decreases.Things You Must Do Before Clicking ‘Pay’

The Digital KYC requirement: Unlike previous years, you cannot enter the stadium with just a QR code. Fans must complete a one-time Digital KYC on the RCB app. This links your government ID to your M-Ticket to prevent black-marketing.

RCB vs SRH- Ticket holders to get free metro ride

The Free Metro perk: Your match ticket is now a digital transit pass. All RCB ticket holders can enjoy free travel on the Bengaluru Metro to and from the stadium on match day by scanning their ticket at the metro turnstiles.

Check Your Gate: Due to new crowd-control measures, spectator entry is restricted to Cubbon Road, Link Road, and MG Road. Note that there is no entry from Queens Road for general stands this season.

Tip for fans: If the website appears “Greyed Out,” do not refresh repeatedly. RCB uses a virtual queue system; stay on the page to maintain your spot in the line.