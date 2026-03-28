The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has already started to buzz ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2026 opener. But both sides must navigate this high-stakes clash without their Australian pace icons. With Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Pat Cummins (SRH) sidelined, it is now a necessary to move to the Plan B.

For RCB, the absence of Hazlewood’s discipline is a blow to their Powerplay stability. For SRH, losing Cummins is a double blow, as they also lose their captain, forcing a sudden leadership transition to Ishan Kishan.

RCB’s strategy: A new-look attack

The defending champions, led by Rajat Patidar will rely on Swing King Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is just two wickets away from becoming the first pacer to reach 200 IPL wickets. In Hazlewood’s absence, Bhuvi will spearhead an attack that leans on domestic craft and international X-factors like Jacob Duffy.

RCB’s batting looks terrifyingly explosive with Phil Salt joining Virat Kohli at the top. The strategy is clear: out-bat the opposition on a small ground while using the Impact Player rule to bolster the death bowling with Rasikh Salam. Devdutt Padikkal could be used as an Impact Player if RCB bat second.

RCB Likely XI: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Phil Salt, 3. Devdutt Padikkal, 4. Rajat Patidar (C), 5. Jitesh Sharma (WK), 6. Jacob Bethell/Tim David, 7. Romario Shepherd, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10. Suyash Sharma, 11. Jacob Duffy.

Impact Player: Rasikh Salam

SRH’s Gamble: The Ishan Kishan Era

SRH enter 2026 with the most destructive top-three in the league: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and interim captain Ishan Kishan. Without Cummins to hold the bowling unit together, SRH’s philosophy will be all-out attack.

The bowling responsibilities shift to Harshal Patel, who returns to his old hunting ground in Bengaluru, and English pacer Brydon Carse. The Sunrisers will rely on the veteran Jaydev Unadkat as their Impact insurance to provide variations on a pitch where pace can often be a liability. Travis Head could be an Impact Player if SRH bat second.

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SRH Likely XI: Ishan Kishan (Captain/wicketkeeper), 2. Abhishek Sharma, 3. Travis Head, 4. Heinrich Klaasen, 5. Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6. Liam Livingstone/Eshan Malinga, 7. Salil Arora, 8. Aniket Verma, 9. Harsh Dubey, 10. Brydon Carse, 11. Harshal Patel.

Impact Player: Jaydev Unadkat