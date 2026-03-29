The IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hasn’t just given us a high-scoring thriller; it has provided the season’s first major flashpoint.

The dismissal of SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen in the 14th over has sparked a massive controversy across social media, with fans and experts questioning the Third Umpire’s decision.

The incident involved a stunning boundary-line catch by RCB’s Phil Salt. As Salt tumbled near the rope, replays suggested a possible disturbance of the boundary cushion. Despite the ambiguity, Third Umpire Rohan Pandit ruled it ‘Out,’ leading to a heated exchange between a furious Klaasen and the fourth umpire.

What exactly happened?

The incident transpired on the first ball of the 14th over. Romario Shepherd bowled a short one on Klaasen’s body, and the South African made a big swipe across his body. The ball went high and was seemingly headed for a six before it was caught by Salt with an amazing boundary line dive catch.

Even as RCB players celebrated the catch, Klaasen looked sure that he was not out as Salt had caught the ball awfully close to the boundary. Replays were initially non-conclusive. The third umpire, Rohan Pandit, didn’t look convinced with just two angles and wanted one from above Salt, which he didn’t get.

He felt that there was no movement from the boundary cushions and declared it out.

However, it was just as the empire had declared it out, the in-stadium TV screen showcased some additional angles to the public where it seemed that one cushion, with the ‘Kingfisher’ logo on it, moved due to contact from Salt’s shoe.

Your call. I believe the cushion clearly was displaced by Salt’s feet while completing the catch. Not out and six, bad call, don't know how you can fluff that up as a third umpire. Klaasen was not out.#IPL2026 https://t.co/yQDyLM6BY8 pic.twitter.com/7HzMiQqSvR — Adarsh (@adarshisit) March 28, 2026

Following the display of that footage, Klaasen, who is generally known for his calm demeanour, appeared visibly frustrated. The South African batter stood his ground for nearly two minutes, gesturing toward the giant screen and pointing at the boundary rope.

Before finally walking off for 31 (22), Klaasen was seen having a heated exchange with the fourth umpire, Abhijit Bengari, near the boundary line.

Former cricketers and commentators also weighed in, with many suggesting that the “benefit of the doubt” should have gone to the batter, especially given the high-stakes nature of the game.

“Looked to me like the foot had touched the boundary sponge to me … that’s a big call for RCB .. #IPL2626 .. Not sure how you can give that out and be absolutely sure no part of the foot touched the sponge .. and the sponge moved .. a bit of a giveaway,” former England captain Michael Vaughan said in a post.

As the IPL 2026 season progresses, this incident has sparked calls from fans on social media for the BCCI to implement more advanced technology on the boundary perimeters to avoid such “grey area” decisions in the future.