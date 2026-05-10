The evening leg of Sunday’s double-header features the league’s most storied rivalry as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. RCB, the defending champions, are currently 4th on the IPL points table with 12 points and are eyeing a top-two finish.

RCB have found a new Asset Class in their bowling unit, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar consistently delivering high-value overs in the powerplay. Their batting remains a Blue-Chip investment, with the top order consistently putting up 200+ totals. Playing in Raipur, their secondary home, they will look to leverage the large boundaries to stifle MI’s power-hitters.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are sitting near the bottom. MI are playing for pride and the role of spoilsport than a reaslistic chance of securing a final four place. However, a wounded MI is often the most dangerous; with Rohit Sharma showing glimpses of his vintage best and Hardik Pandya looking to optimise his all-round utility, this match could be a humdinger.

RCB vs MI, Today IPL Match Date

RCB are set to take on MI today (May 10, 2026).

RCB vs MI, Today IPL Match Time

The clash between RCB vs MI will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 07:00 PM IST.

RCB vs MI, Today IPL Venue and Live Broadcasting Details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 54: RCB vs MI Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur Star Sports Network JioHotstar

RCB vs MI Playing 11 (Probable)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable 11 +Impact Player): 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Suyash Sharma, 12 Rasikh Salam

Mumbai Indians (Probable 11 + Impact Player): 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Naman Dhir, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt)/Corbin Bosch, 7 Robin Minz/Raj Bawa, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Trent Boult, 10 AM Ghazanfar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Raghu Sharma

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Hardik Pandya, Krish Bhagat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal