RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Match 5 Preview: ‘Ee sala namde’ this year?  Faf du Plessis and company look for stunning start

Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will host the six-time champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. RCB fans are hoping that under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, their team will finally end their trophy drought this year. Though Mumbai Indians had a disappointing campaign last season, they are determined to bounce back this year.

Unfortunately, Jasprit Bumrah will not participate in IPL 2023 due to his recurring back problems but MI can still rely on Jofra Archer’s deadly pace this year, as deadly as Bumrah’s. MI finished at the bottom of the table last season, but captain Rohit Sharma is eager to turn things around this year.

RCB vs MI Probable XIs

RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

When and where to watch?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 2. It will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch Report

For many years now, M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a challenging place for bowlers, and this is unlikely to change in the upcoming game, ESPN said. Despite being the home ground for Royal Challengers, their record here shows 42 victories and 40 defeats and Mumbai Indians has won 10 games and lost only three at this location.