RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026, Match 23: Welcome to Financialexpress’ LIVE coverage of RCB vs LSG match in IPL 2026. In Match 23, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru host the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 25 (Wednesday).

This match holds a lot of importance for both the teams. While RCB could very well move to the top of the points table with a win here and maintain their prefect home run, Lucknow, wit a win get into the top four, which is also the playoff qualification range.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 23 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

RCB vs LSG Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and his Lucknow Super Giants counterpart Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB vs LSG Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing 11: Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mohsin Khan.

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

How To Watch RCB vs LSG on TV Today?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

English: Star Sports 1 / HD

Hindi: Star Sports / HD

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

How to Watch CSK vs MI IPL Match Online?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

Live Updates

RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE and Full Scorecard: Get all updates from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Here