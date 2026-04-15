RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Will Bengaluru boss lackluster Lucknow ? Toss coming up
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG, Match 23 Full Scorecard Updates Online: Get all details from toss, to playing 11 changes as we lead up to the clash between Pant and Kohli at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
This match holds a lot of importance for both the teams. While RCB could very well move to the top of the points table with a win here and maintain their prefect home run, Lucknow, wit a win get into the top four, which is also the playoff qualification range.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
vs
Lucknow Super Giants
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 23 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
RCB vs LSG Toss, IPL 2026
The toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and his Lucknow Super Giants counterpart Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing 11: Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mohsin Khan.
Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
How To Watch RCB vs LSG on TV Today?
In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.
Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.
Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage
How to Watch CSK vs MI IPL Match Online?
The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.
While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.
Live Updates
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE and Full Scorecard: Get all updates from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Here
18:28 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: LSG Team News
Rumors from the dugout suggest Mayank Yadav might return tonight. If fit, his 155+ kmph thunderbolts could be the only way to rattle the set RCB top order.
18:26 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Virat Kohli’s Milestone Watch
"King Kohli" is just two sixes away from 300 IPL sixes. Given the short boundaries tonight, fans are expecting him to reach this landmark in the Powerplay itself.
18:23 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Live Streaming Details
You can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network on TV. For digital viewers, the match is streaming live on the JioHotstar app in 4K resolution across multiple languages.
18:20 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Most Expensive Players
All eyes are on Rishabh Pant (₹27 Crore) for LSG, the most expensive player in IPL history. For RCB, the focus is on the heavy-hitters like Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, who are in blistering form.
18:15 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: How to Reach Venue
For fans heading to the stadium: Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro stations are the closest. Traffic around Queens Road is heavy; fans are advised to use public transport as parking is extremely limited.
18:01 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-Head Stats
Historically, RCB leads the rivalry 4-2. However, LSG has a peculiar record here—they have won both of their previous encounters against RCB at this specific venue.
17:59 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch Report
Pitch curators have prepared a hard, flat surface. There’s a visible sheen on the track, suggesting it’s a typical "belter." Average first-innings score here in IPL 2026 has been 192.e as the night progresses.
17:58 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Venue Spotlight
The stadium is already turning into a sea of red. M. Chinnaswamy is famously known for its high-altitude thin air and short boundaries, making it a "graveyard for bowlers" and a "paradise for power-hitters."
17:49 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the Live Blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 clash, coming to you from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Stay tuned to FE Sports by Financialexpress.com as we will bring to you all the updates from Match 23 of this season.