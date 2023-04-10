scorecardresearch
RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers seek redemption at home ground in match against no. 3 Super Giants

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB needs to be cautious against the Lucknow spinners, who showcased a remarkable performance in their five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Updated:
Although it is still early in the tournament, RCB's death bowling has been a significant concern for the team. (Image/Twitter/JioCinema)
RCB vs LSG Live Score Updates: Following their defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is returning home to seek redemption. They will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday and will push harder to get back on the winning track.

Although it is still early in the tournament, RCB’s death bowling has been a significant concern for the team. The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood has only compounded RCB’s issues with death bowling.

The team needs to be cautious against the Lucknow spinners, who showcased a remarkable performance in their five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Lucknow, having won two games and lost one, will be relying on their batters to show more consistency. Despite Kyle Mayers’ exceptional performance, there are concerns about the form of skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Catch the live updates from the match here:

Indian Premier League, 2023M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru   10 April 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore 

vs

Lucknow Super Giants  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 15 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

17:57 (IST) 10 Apr 2023
RCB vs LSG IPL Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog!

Welcome to the RCB vs LSG live blog of the IPL 2023 game featuring the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Lucknow Super Giants. The match is scheduled to be held at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and is set to commence at 7:30 pm, and the toss will take place at 7 pm. Stay tuned on this space for all the latest updates.

First published on: 10-04-2023 at 17:45 IST

