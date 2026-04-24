As IPL 2026 reaches the middle stage, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set for an exciting clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 24. This match is important for both teams to regain momentum.

RCB will rely on home advantage and small boundaries while GT will look to bounce back after a heavy defeat.

RCB lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. Phil Salt scored a solid 63, but the team managed only 175/8. Their bowlers struggled especially at the death and the middle order remains a concern.

GT are coming off a poor performance against Mumbai Indians, where they were bowled out for just 100 while chasing 200 losing by 99 runs. Kagiso Rabada impressed with 3 wickets but the batting led by Shubman Gill failed badly.

GT currently have 3 wins and 3 losses, with a weak net run rate.

RCB vs GT Playing 11

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh

Gujarat Titans (GT) playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Details, Venue, and Time

The match between RCB vs GT will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 34 RCB vs GT M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Star Sports Network JioHotstar

RCB vs GT Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 34 RCB vs GT will be played on April 24, 2026. RCB is sitting comfortably in 3rd place. Even though they stumbled in their last game against Delhi, that great start to the season has kept them right in the playoff hunt near the top of the table.

On the other side, GT has slipped to 6th position. That massive 99-run loss to Mumbai really hurt them, knocking them out of the top four and leaving them stuck in the middle of the pack. They’re now fighting hard to get their rhythm back and climb back up.

Match No: 34

34 Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

RCB Full Squad:

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.

GT Full Squad

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler (wk), Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder