A journey that kicked off on January 9th, 2026, will finally come to an end on February 5th as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) finale will be held at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, also called the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women, led by Smriti Mandhana will be looking to win their second title and make a hat-trick of titles for the franchise (2024 WPL and 2025 IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, will be seeking nothing less than a win too, to win the first-ever league title on Indian soil for their franchise.

So with excitement in plenty, fans will be looking for the right destination to watch and live stream the game, and also get a beforehand exposure to the conditions through the weather forecast and pitch report of the stadium.

When will WPL final between RCB and DC be played?

The final of the Women’s Premier League 2026 will be played on February 5 (Thursday) in Vadodara. It will kick off at 7:30 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour before at 7:00 pm IST.

Where can people live-stream and watch the live telecast of the RCB vs DC WPL Final?

People can watch the live stream of the WPL final between RCB and DC at the JioHotstar mobile application and website. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports television network.

RCB vs DC WPL Final Pitch Report, BCA Stadium

The pitch at Vadodara has been a batting-friendly wicket, especially for the team batting second. Bowlers also get help if they keep the ball in the right areas. Though DC chased down 169 far too easily in the Eliminator, a total of 170 or above in the final will be a fighting total on this wicket.

RCB vs DC WPL Final Weather Report, Vadodara

Vadodara at this time of the year looks stunning from the perspective of playing cricket. The temperatures in the evening will be in the lower 30s before decreasing into the higher 20s.

The humidity will be low, making the conditions dry and helpful for spinners early on. But all in all, it packs a solid punch as a venue for great cricketing action.