The final of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) is underway on Thursday, February 5. The finale of the mega event was pushed to a weekday due to the Men’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on February 7.

The WPL final, featuring Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Jemimah Rodrigues’ Delhi Capitals, has started at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, also called the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium, located in Kotambi, Vadodara.

While the Capitals beat the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to make it to their fourth final in a row, RCB, for the first time, finishes as the best team in the league stage and qualified for the final on that virtue.

WPL Final 2026: Can DC avenge loss of 2024?

This final is going to be a repeat of the 2024 WPL season final, where both these teams were up against each other. However, on that occasion, it was Mandhana who gave the RCB franchise its first trophy ever. This time around, though, the Delhi side has seen a change in leadership and it is Jemimah Rodrigues, the World Cup 2025 semi-final hero, who has been tasked to win a first title for the Capitals. Will she be able to do it? Only time can tell.

WPL Final 2026: What to expect from playing 11 of DC and RCB?

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first. The captain informed that there was no change in the playing 11 of her side, and Jemimah Rodriguez, skipper of the DC side also said that she too were going with the same playing 11, which played and won the eliminator.

RCB vs DC Playing 11, WPL Final 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11: Lizelle Lee (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

RCB vs DC Full Squad, WPL Final 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad

Lizelle Lee (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.