Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, WPL Final 2026 Highlights: Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) final beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat by six wickets, chasing down 204. Mandhana, the skipper, along side Georgia Voll were the heroes.
Women’s Premier League, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
204/4 (19.4)
Delhi Capitals
203/4 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Final )
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: How did the game pan out in Vadodara?
Chasing 2024 to win, RCB lost an early wicket in the form of Grace Harris. Mandhana was joined by Georgia Voll and the duo put on a 165-run partnership, hitting individual fifties on the way before Minnu Mani removed Voll and Nandini had Richa. Pressure was on Mandhana and she also got out to Chinelle Henry. Eventually, it was Radha Yadav who hit the winning runs, after she was dropped by Mani. Bengaluru won by six wickets with two balls to spare.
Thanks to a great showing from Jemimah Rodriguez (57), Laura Wolvaardt (44) and Chinelle Henry (35), Capitals have put up 203/3 in their 20 overs.
Earlier in the day, Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first. They managed to hold off the Capitals’ openers, but the damage was done by the middle order.
RCB vs DC Playing 11, WPL Final 2026
No changes in the playing 11 of both the teams.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell
Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
WPL Final 2026, RCB vs DC Live Streaming
People can live stream of the WPL final, 2026 between RCB and DC at the JioHotstar mobile application and website. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports television network.
RCB vs DC Highlights, WPL Final 2026: Catch all the highlights from the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at Vadodara
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: 3 year three trophies for RCB
Thank you for tuning into FE Sports. It was great bringing to you the final of the WPL. Hope you liked it. We will meet again with the U-19 World Cup final live score updates tomorrow i.e. on Feb 6. Till then enjoy the hat-trick of trophies by the RCB franchise.
Look what it means to them 🥳— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 5, 2026
Vadodara painted in 𝙍𝙚𝙙 & 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙 ❤️
Congratulations @RCBTweets 👏
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/9sgUo0XSZa#tatawpl | #claimthecrown | #rcbvdc | #final pic.twitter.com/6NRU2jEs3Y
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Here's how much money did the winners and runners-up get
RCB Live Score 204/4 after 19.4 overs
The winners and the runners-up along with all the individual prize winners got the following amount.
Award WPL 2026 Prize Money (Winner)
Winner-Team ₹6 Crore (RCB)
Runner-up (Team) ₹3 Crore (Delhi Capitals)
Orange Cap ₹5 Lakh (Smriti Mandhana)
Purple Cap ₹5 Lakh (Sophie Devine)
Most Valuable Player (MVP)-₹5 Lakh (Sophie Devine)
Emerging Player ₹5 Lakh (Nandini Sharma)
To know how it compares to the IPL, please read this.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Here's he winning moment
RCB Live Score 204/4 after 19.4 overs
Here's how the RCB lifted the trophy.
Etched in history 🏆— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 5, 2026
Written in 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃✍️
A special moment for Smriti Mandhana and @RCBTweets 🥳
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/9sgUo0XSZa#tatawpl | #claimthecrown | #rcbvdc | #final pic.twitter.com/FkTqfYOovU
RCB Live Score 204/4 after 19.4 overs
The two titles, IPL and WPL, are with the same team, i.e., RCB, yet there is a huge difference in prize money between the teams.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Last one-month very tough for Smriti
RCB Live Score 204/4 after 19.4 overs
Shreyanka Patil, who was making her comeback into the side, said that she wanted to dedicate the win to three people- Smriti, who has had a very rough one and a half months personally. She also thanked Malolan Rangarajan, who was coaching the side for the first time and said Happy Birthday to Tania Bhatia's 1-year-old son.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Off time helped us, says Radha Yadav
RCB Live Score 204/4 after 19.4 overs
Radha Yadav, who was with the Delhi Capitals before this season, said that it was thanks to the RCB management's plan that they had off time just before the WPL final, and that helped them chase such a steep target.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: 3-saala Cum Namdhu
RCB Live Score 204/4 after 19.4 overs
Two singles on the first two balls and then a four from Radha Yadav, who was dropped in the last over, does the trick, and RCB have their third title. Can we call this 3-saala cup Namdhu?
While it is the second title for Smriti Mandhana-led RCB, it is the third in a row for the franchise, which won the first title in 2024 through RCB women, then won again in 2025 with RCB men, and now the women have completed the treble.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Henry gets Mandhana, RCB need 10 off 6 to win
RCB Live Score 194/4 after 19 overs
Dot ball. Then the length ball is hit for a four.
Wicket!! Would you believe it, Mandhana has been clean bowled by Henry.
Oh, Minnu Mani, what have you done here? She has put down Radha Yadav and, more importantly, given away two runs. 10 needed off 6 to win.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Nandini gets Richa, RCB need 18 off 12 to win
RCB Live Score 186/3 after 18 overs
Nandini Sharma is not going to give up on her and her team's dreams as she gets the big wicket of Richa Ghosh. Two wickets in two overs, and then Smriti Mandhana drives, yes, in the 18th over, she drives and finds a gap through point and cover for a four.
RCB Live Score 177/2 after 17 overs
Minnu Mani comes into the attack after the powerplay and she is greeted with a four.
The partnership for the first wicket is now the highest in WPL HISTORY.
Wicket!! Against the run of play, we have Voll getting caught in the deep by Shafali, and RCB are two down. Richa Ghosh is the new woman in.
RCB Live Score 169/1 after 16 overs
Five good balls on the trot from Nandini Sharma again. The question is, can she bowl a sixth good ball, too?
She did, got a chance to go up in the air, but confusion between Wolvaardt and Minnu Mani meant that the ball went for a four, falling in between them. 16 overs are done. Seven from the over.
RCB Live Score 162/1 after 15 overs
Oh my god!! Seems like a nine-wicket win and a second title for the RCB is loading, and so is a record fourth title loss for the Delhi Capitals. Can't believe that 150-run partnership has come up for the second wicket here.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: 150 comes up for Bengaluru
RCB Live Score 150/1 after 14 overs
Sree Charani is trying everything, but nothing seems to be working here. Into her new over and she has been hit for 10 runs in her first two balls. One boundary each from Voll and Mandhana.
Voll has raced away to 71. And 150 has come up for Bengaluru
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Mandhana, Voll dealing in boundaries
RCB Live Score 135/1 after 13 overs
Oh my god, are we watching highlights here? The Bengaluru side is dealing in boundaries only and getting at least 10 runs from each over. Now they have reached 135 in just 13 overs.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Mandhana brings up her fifty
RCB Live Score 124/1 after 12 overs
And now, Smriti Mandhana has brought up her half-century as there seems to be no refuge for the Delhi bowlers here.
15 runs come from the first over of Sneh Rana.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Fifty for Voll
RCB Live Score 109/1 after 11 overs
Sree Charani is a great match-up for Smriti, and she is utilising it greatly, hitting her for sixes and all.
That would be fifty for Georgia Voll.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Mandhana brings up team 100 with a six
RCB Live Score 100/1 after 10 overs
Nandini Sharma is into the attack now, and she has created a very sharp chance here, but it goes down. The physio was called, and the play was disrupted for a bit. But all is back to normal now.
So far, this has been a good and different over for Delhi.
Just three from the first five balls as Voll moves to 48 off 34 balls.
Six!! And the over gets ruined as Mandhana brings up the team's hundred with a six.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Bengaluru in box seat
RCB Live Score 91/1 after 9 overs
Minnu Mani is into the attack and she bowls short and gives Minnu Mani an option to go through with backfoot punch and collect a four.
A single will end the over. Another productive one for RCB. 11 from it.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Shafali Verma into the attack
RCB Live Score 81/1 after 8 overs
Surprise surprise!! Shafali Verma has been called into the attack, and she bowls four good balls before a cheeky guided cut sails the ball through short-third and backward point for a four. Single to end the over and 10 runs come from it.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Mandhana-Voll in destructive form
RCB Live Score 71/1 after 7 overs
There is no respite even as Sree Charani has come into the attack. She goes for 12 runs too, as a strategic timeout has been called.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Mandhana hits a great six
RCB Live Score 59/1 after 6 overs
All the time it was Georgia Voll doing the hitting and now Mandhana decided let's go and she has gone far indeed. What a shit to bring up RCB's fifty.
16 come from the final poweplay over.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Kapp hit for two fours
RCB Live Score 43/1 after 5 overs
Marizanne Kapp is into the attack and, without respecting her experience, the young Australian Voll keeps going and hits her for two fours as well. Nine from the over again.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Voll gets going
RCB Live Score 34/1 after 4 overs
Georgia Voll has hit the road running as she has now hit Chinelle Henry for two fours and gets none from the over.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Mandhana plays a great shot
RCB Live Score 25/1 after 3 overs
Smriti Mandhana, you beauty!! This isa brilliant straight drive as she goes through with the shot and gets a four. Two fours from the over and eight runs come from it.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Henry gets the big wicket of Grace Harris
RCB Live Score 17/1 after 2 overs
Chinelle Henry gets the big wicket of Grace Harris. This is a huge breakthrough for the Capitals as they have broken the opening partnership.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Bengaluru start well
RCB Live Score 9/0 after 1 over
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have started well and got nine runs in the very first over.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Wolvaardt, Henry take Capitals past 200
DC Live Score 203/3 after 20 overs
So the 200 has come up, 15 runs come from the last over as Wolvaardt gets run out after brilliant batting throughout her stay at the wicket. What she and Henry did in the last two overs, collecting 39 and bringing up the 200, is really great.
For RCB to win and get to their second title, they must get 204.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Henry goes all-out against de Klerk
DC Live Score 188/3 after 19 overs
de Klerk is here for her last over, and she gets hit for a four first ball, delivers a wide next ball.
Four!! Man, this is great going for the Capitals now. After playing six normal balls, Henry has gone bang-bang and hit de Klerk for three fours on her first three balls in the 19th over. Delhi are already nearly 180. Can they post 200 now?
Four fours in a row, can you believe this? Clears front leg and goes past cow-corner for a four.
Six!! de Klerk goes shot, and Henry deposits over fine leg for a six.
It's the slower one that works for de Klerk as she finishes off with a single. 24 from the over.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Wolvaardt smashes a six
DC Live Score 164/3 after 18 overs
Now, Arundhati Reddy has come to bat, and she has bowled three great balls as well. Three singles from the over so far.
Henry misses out on yet another slower ball. She has played five balls and got just five runs from them.
And gets another single. Things are not going well for her and Delhi, it seems.
Six!! But Wolvaardt is built differently as she clears her front leg and deposits the length ball over cow corner for a six.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC WPL Final 2026: Sourav Ganguly in the house
DC Live Score 154/3 after 17 overs
Chinelle Henry has joined Wolvaardt in the middle, and 150 comes up for the Capitals.
Sourav Ganguly is in the house and is liking how his team is doing. The Capitals have their 150 already, and with three and a half overs to go, they would look to go after 150.
Lauren Bell is playing smart, bowling slower ones into the wicket.
Brilliant over from Bell. Just six from the 17th.