Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, WPL Final 2026 Highlights: Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) final beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat by six wickets, chasing down 204. Mandhana, the skipper, along side Georgia Voll were the heroes.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: How did the game pan out in Vadodara?

Chasing 2024 to win, RCB lost an early wicket in the form of Grace Harris. Mandhana was joined by Georgia Voll and the duo put on a 165-run partnership, hitting individual fifties on the way before Minnu Mani removed Voll and Nandini had Richa. Pressure was on Mandhana and she also got out to Chinelle Henry. Eventually, it was Radha Yadav who hit the winning runs, after she was dropped by Mani. Bengaluru won by six wickets with two balls to spare.

Thanks to a great showing from Jemimah Rodriguez (57), Laura Wolvaardt (44) and Chinelle Henry (35), Capitals have put up 203/3 in their 20 overs.



Earlier in the day, Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first. They managed to hold off the Capitals’ openers, but the damage was done by the middle order.

RCB vs DC Playing 11, WPL Final 2026

No changes in the playing 11 of both the teams.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

WPL Final 2026, RCB vs DC Live Streaming

