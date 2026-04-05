The stage is set for one of the biggest rivalry in the IPL but as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, all eyes are currently on the skies. While Bengaluru has been simmering under a pre-summer heatwave, a sudden shift in weather patterns has introduced an element of uncertainty to Match 11 of IPL 2026.

Here is the latest weather forecast and how it could impact the IPL Southern Derby tonight.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms on the Horizon?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru has issued a Yellow Alert for the city today, April 5. According to the latest bulletin, atmospheric heating combined with moisture inflow has created conditions favourable for isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) across South Interior Karnataka.

While the day started with hazy sunshine and temperatures peaking at 33 degrees Celsius, cloud cover has begun to build up as we move toward the evening transition period.

Will it rain during play?

According to real-time satellite imagery and local forecasts, here is the hourly breakdown for the match:

7:00 PM (The Toss): Temperature around 30°C. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 10-15% chance of a passing drizzle.

8:00 PM-10:00 PM: While widespread rain is not predicted, localised thundershowers are possible. If a storm cell develops near the Central Business District (CBD), we could see a brief interruption.

10:00 PM Onwards: The rain threat diminishes significantly as the night progresses, though humidity will spike to nearly 65%, triggering heavy dew.

The DLS and dew factor

Bengaluru weather adds two major tactical layers to the Kohli-Gaikwad clash:

The Dew Factor: High humidity means the ball will become a soap in the second innings. The team winning the toss will almost certainly bowl first to avoid defending a target with a wet ball.

The DLS Threat: In the event of a rain-shortened game, RCB holds a massive advantage. Their aggressive batting lineup, which recently chased 200+ in just 15.4 overs, is tailor-made for high-intensity, short-over chases