RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026 Match 11 Full Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 47 runs in Match 11 of IPL 2026, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5 (Sunday). [Check Full Scorecard Here]
Chasing 251 to win, Ruturaj Gaikwad got out in the first over itself. Jacob Duffy removed him. Ayush Mhatre got out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sanju Samson become Duffy’s second scalp. Sarfaraz Khan was out after hitting his fifty. Kartik Sharma went out cheaply too. Shivam Dube had no impact and was removed by Abhinandan Singh.
Krunal Pandya had two wickets. Bhuvneshwar then came back to break a 57-run 7th wicket stand between Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton. Suyash Sharma removed Overton and post that it was formalities, completed by a wicket each by Bhuvi and Abhinandan as Chennai were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
250/3 (20.0)
Chennai Super Kings
207 (19.4)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 11 )
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: What happened in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings?
Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first. After that, Shivam Dube dropped a simple running catch of Virat Kohli. Anshul Kamboj eventually got Kohli and Phil Salt was caught off the bowling of Dube. Bengaluru were then helped by Devdutt Padikkal, who slammed a fifty, but got out right after that to Jamie Overton.
In walked Tim David and then began the David show in which he alongside skipper Rajat Patidar hit CSK bowlers for 19, 21, 14, 30 and 13 runs in the last five overs to eke out a combined total of 97 runs off the last five overs. This eventually took RCB to 250/3 at the end of their 20 overs.
RCB vs CSK Toss, IPL 2026
The toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar and his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad was won by the latter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He expectedly chose to bowl first.
RCB vs CSK Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
RCB Impact Player Options: Suyash Sharma,Jacob Bethell,Rasikh Salam Dar,Kanishk Chouhan,Venkatesh Iyer
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK Impact Player Options: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match 11 Details
|Detail
|Information
|Match
|RCB vs CSK (Southern Derby)
|Current Standings
|RCB (4th) vs CSK (10th)
|Venue
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Weather
|27°C, Partly Cloudy (No Rain)
|Live Stream
|JioHotstar & Star Sports Network
RCB vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026, MATCH 11: Get All The Latest Updates From This Game Here
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thanks for tuning in
Thank you for tuning into the RCB vs CSK clash as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was great bringing you all the action from the middle. See you in the next match as uninterrupted sports coverage runs live on Financialexpress.com.
Leaving you with this video of Kamboj bowling the no-ball on which Tim David was out.
𝗗𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗗 𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗔 𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗘… 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗚𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗕𝗜𝗚! 😮💨💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2026
Cleaned up by a yorker… but wait, NO BALL! 😳
Free hit follows and David says thank you very much! 🚀🔥#tataipl 2026 | #rcbvcsk | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/2TGcMIndez pic.twitter.com/wByiXfTJkS
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What did Player of The Match Tim David say?
Tim David, who made all the difference with his 25-ball 70, was adjudged Player of the Match. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said, "On his innings) Very pleased - does not always happen that way. The skipper was smoking it, and I just took some balls off him - it was super fun. I do not change my game much, but I have confidence from all the prep I do. Going in to bat with Jitesh and Shepherd behind me really gives me confidence. Lot of prep we do here. Nice to work with DK - he is an experienced player in these conditions. Have been in the IPL for a few years. With that prep, you don't put pressure on yourself to perform."
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What did winning captain Rajat Patidar said?
Rajat Patidar, captain of the RCB, while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after his team's emphatic win, said, "It feels great. Initially, ball was stopping a bit. The way Phil and Kohli played, it was superb. I enjoyed a lot of sixes (towards the end) from the non-striker's end. My mindset was clear - to put pressure on the bowler, and wanted to hit sixes."
"He (David) is a specialist, and one of the best finishers. He is consistent and one of the best finishers I have ever seen. (On David's 106m six) I was just looking at the ball. They (Krunal and Suyash) are wicket-taking bowlers. The way Suyash came and bowled those four beautiful overs, it was great. Whenever I come under pressure, I look to KP (Krunal Pandya) and I have that much belief in him. Everyone is looking great and in a good mindset, and looking forward to the next game," he added.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What did losing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said about Chennai's loss?
Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK captain, while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, said, "I was also a little surprised, to be honest. Great fight by Sarfaraz, Overton, Veer and to some extent, Dube. If I would have contributed more, maybe it could have been different. It (the loss) was definitely on me today. (On David's innings) Almost got a wicket of him but it was an illegal delivery."
"After that, he smacked it all around the park. Hats off to him. (On if they should have had powerplay wickets) We would have had, if we would have taken an early chance of Kohli. We would have had momentum. We still had the game in our hands till the 13-14th over (but let momentum slip after it)," he added.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru beat Chennai by 43 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 47 runs in Match 11 of IPL 2026, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5 (Sunday). Chasing 251 to win, Ruturaj Gaikwad got out in the first over itself. Jacob Duffy removed him. Ayush Mhatre got out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sanju Samson become Duffy's second scalp. Sarfaraz Khan was out after hitting his fifty. Kartik Sharma went out cheaply too. Shivam Dube had no impact and was removed by Abhinandan Singh.
Krunal Pandya had two wickets. Bhuvneshwar then came back to break a 57-run 7th wicket stand between Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton. Suyash Sharma removed Overton and post that it was formalities, completed by a wicket each by Bhuvi and Abhinandan as Chennai were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Abhinandan finishes things off
Wicket!! That would be it. Abhinandan Singh gets the last wicket and it is the wicket of Matt Henry. That marks the end of Chennai's innings at 207. RCB win by 43 runs, which is a huge margin, but not big enough to get them to the top spot in the points table.
CSK's score after 19.4 overs reads 207/10.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kamboj punishes Duffy
Duffy comes in, to try and get another wicket for himself. Instead Anshul hits him for 14 in the over and brings up CSK's 200.
CSK's score after 19 overs reads 204/9.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bhuvi removes Noor Ahmad
Bowling his last over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has removed Noor Ahmad and Chennai are now nine down. Bhuvi finishes with figures of 3/41 in his four overs.
CSK's score after 18 overs reads 190/9.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Suyash removes Overton
Suyash Sharma gets the big wicket of Jamie Overton and it's all over for the Super Kings it seems. Now, only formalities remain.
Suyash finishes his spell with figures of 1/21 in his four overs.
CSK's score after 17 overs reads 180/8.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 13 from the Bhuvi over
13 runs come off the Bhuvi over despite him getting the wicket of Prashant Veer.
CSK's score after 16 overs reads 178/7.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bhuvneshwar breaks the stand, gets Prashant Veer
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought into the attack and he does the job on the very first ball as Prashant Vee, trying to up the ante, gets caught by Rajat Patidar. He is out for 43 off 29 balls. The 57-run stand between him and Overton comes to an end
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Suyash hard to get away
Suyash Sharma is turning out to be hard to get away here as he goes for only 8 runs in his third over.
CSK's score after 15 overs reads 165/6.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 150 up for Super Kings
Karunal Pandya has been brought into the attack to try and secure a wicket and stem the flow of runs. Instead, he ends up conceding 18 and 150 comes up for the Super Kings.
CSK's score after 14 overs reads 157/6.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tight from Suyash
Suyash Sharma seems to be bowling on a different surface altogether. He goes for only three runs in his second over.
CSK's score after 13 overs reads 139/6.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shepherd hit for 19 runs
Romario Shepherd has been hit for 19 runs in his first over here as Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton get going here.
CSK's score after 12 overs reads 136/6.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Abhinandan gets big wicket of Dube
Suyash Sharma, the impact player is into the attack he and he has been hit for 8 runs in his first over.
CSK's score after 11 overs reads 117/6.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Abhinandan gets big wicket of Dube
Abhinandan Singh gets the big wicket of Shivam Dube here. Chennai are now 6 down.
CSK's score after 10 overs reads 109/6.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 100 up for Chennai
The 100 has come up for Chennai Super Kings here as Dube and Prashant Veer get going.
CSK's score after 9 overs reads 105/5.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Double wicket over for Krunal Pandya
Wicket!! First ball of the Krunal Pandya over and he has got the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan here.
Wicket!! Make that two wickets in the over as Kartik Sharma has also been removed.
CSK's score after 7 overs reads 84/5.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fifty for Sarfaraz
Sarfaraz Khan, who last hit his first fifty in 2019 in the IPL, against the CSK itself, has hit his second today. It has come in only 24 balls. Powerplay ends here.
CSK's score after 6 overs reads 77/3.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fifty up for Chennai
Jacob Duffy has been hit for 23 runs here by Sarfaraz Khan and as a result, 50 has come up for Chennai in the fifth over.
CSK's score after 5 overs reads 64/3.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 and a 6 from Sarfaraz
Though Chennai have lost wickets, but they are still trying to keep going and they have kept going, Sarfaraz hits a four and a six.
CSK's score after 4 overs reads 41/3.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sanju fails third time
Three overs and three wickets. This time around it is Sanju Samson and he has been removed by Jacob Duffy. Third time in a row, Sanju is out in single digits.
CSK's score after 3 overs reads 30/3.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bhuvi gets Mhatre
Wicket again!! This time around, it is the wicket of last match's highest scorer, Ayush Mhatre.
8 from the Bhuvneshwar Kumar over though.
CSK's score after 2 overs reads 18/2.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gaikwad out
Chennai Super Kings come to bat and we have a wicket in the very first over as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad become Jacob Duffy's first scalp here.
CSK score after 1 over reads 10/1.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What happened in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings?
Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first. After that, Shivam Dube dropped a simple running catch of Virat Kohli. Anshul Kamboj eventually got Kohli and Phil Salt was caught off the bowling of Dube. Bengaluru were then helped by Devdutt Padikkal, who slammed a fifty, but got out right after that to Jamie Overton.
In walked Tim David and then began the David show in which he alongside skipper Rajat Patidar hit CSK bowlers for 19, 21, 14, 30 and 13 runs in the last five overs to eke out a combined total of 97 runs off the last five overs. This eventually took RCB to 250/3 at the end of their 20 overs.
At the end of 20 overs, RCB's score reads 250-3.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 250/3
Anshul Kamboj has bowled a good enough last over here, going for nine runs off the first five balls. A four here would mean that RCB will become the first team in history to cross the 250-run mark against the CSK.
Four!! History has been created here. RCB cross the 250-run mark here.
At the end of 20 overs, RCB's score reads 250-3.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: David hits 21-ball fifty
Jamie Overton has been asked to bowl the 19th over.
Oh my god, there is no reprieve here, Tim David has gone berserk here, taking 30 runs off the 19th over. Overton's day with the ball ends, but not in the manner he would have wanted to.
David has hit a 21-ball fifty here and RCB will now eye 250 here.
At the end of 19 overs, RCB's score reads 237-3.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kamboj castles David off a no-ball
Wicket of a no-ball!! This is cynical from Anshul Kamboj. After bowing four good balls, Kamboj bowls the fifth one equally good and castles the stumps behind David. But the third-umpire says no-ball and the next ball is a free-hit now.
14 off the over as Bengaluru cross the 200 run mark.
At the end of 18 overs, RCB's score reads 207-3.
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Noor slammed by David
Three sixes in a row from David to Noor and the Afghan gamble does not pay off one bit for the Chennai Super Kings as the spinner concedes 21 to end up with 0/49 in his four overs.
At the end of 17 overs, RCB's score reads 193-3.