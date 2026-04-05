RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026 Match 11 Full Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 47 runs in Match 11 of IPL 2026, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5 (Sunday). [Check Full Scorecard Here]

Chasing 251 to win, Ruturaj Gaikwad got out in the first over itself. Jacob Duffy removed him. Ayush Mhatre got out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sanju Samson become Duffy’s second scalp. Sarfaraz Khan was out after hitting his fifty. Kartik Sharma went out cheaply too. Shivam Dube had no impact and was removed by Abhinandan Singh.

Krunal Pandya had two wickets. Bhuvneshwar then came back to break a 57-run 7th wicket stand between Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton. Suyash Sharma removed Overton and post that it was formalities, completed by a wicket each by Bhuvi and Abhinandan as Chennai were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs.

Match Ended Indian Premier League, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

250/3 (20.0) vs Chennai Super Kings

207 (19.4) Match Ended ( Day – Match 11 )

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs View Scorecard

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: What happened in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings?

Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first. After that, Shivam Dube dropped a simple running catch of Virat Kohli. Anshul Kamboj eventually got Kohli and Phil Salt was caught off the bowling of Dube. Bengaluru were then helped by Devdutt Padikkal, who slammed a fifty, but got out right after that to Jamie Overton.

In walked Tim David and then began the David show in which he alongside skipper Rajat Patidar hit CSK bowlers for 19, 21, 14, 30 and 13 runs in the last five overs to eke out a combined total of 97 runs off the last five overs. This eventually took RCB to 250/3 at the end of their 20 overs.

RCB vs CSK Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar and his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad was won by the latter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He expectedly chose to bowl first.

RCB vs CSK Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

RCB Impact Player Options: Suyash Sharma,Jacob Bethell,Rasikh Salam Dar,Kanishk Chouhan,Venkatesh Iyer

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK Impact Player Options: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match 11 Details

Detail Information Match RCB vs CSK (Southern Derby) Current Standings RCB (4th) vs CSK (10th) Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Weather 27°C, Partly Cloudy (No Rain) Live Stream JioHotstar & Star Sports Network

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