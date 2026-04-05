The South Indian Derby is all set to be an exciting clash today as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Match 11 of the IPL 2026 season is not just about earning points it’s also a big stage for some of the league’s top players, especially after the recent mega-auction where team budgets went up to Rs 125 crore.

The Venue Factor: Small Ground, Big Money

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is known as a nightmare for bowlers because it’s great for batting. Today’s star players are perfect for these conditions. With a pitch that helps big hitters and clear evening weather around 28 degrees Celsius, everything is set for these high-priced players to put on a show and prove their worth.

Strong support cast ready to shine

While the top five players are mostly big hitters, there is still a lot of talent in both teams. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru key players someone like Jitesh Sharma (₹11 crore) may not feature in the highest paid list but can change the course of this game on his own.

On the Chennai Super Kings side, Shivam Dube (₹12 crore) brings the power-hitting ability needed to take advantage of Bengaluru’s small boundaries. But even he misses out from the top five costliest players from the two players this evening with Virat Kohli leading the pack.

The top five highest-paid players in today’s RCB vs CSK clash

1. Virat Kohli (RCB) – Rs 21 Crore

The “King” Virat Kohli is still the biggest name when it comes to IPL value. Retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a record ₹21 crore, Kohli is the heart of the team.

After scoring an unbeaten 69 in his last match he comes into this game as not just the highest-paid player but also in top form.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – Rs 18 Crore

Leading the “Yellow Army,” Ruturaj Gaikwad was retained for ₹18 crore. As the captain and main batter for Chennai Super Kings his price shows how important he is to the team after the MS Dhoni era.

His leadership will be put to the test today as CSK looks for their first win of the season.

3. Sanju Samson (CSK) – Rs 18 Crore

In one of the biggest moves of the 2026 season, Sanju Samson joined Chennai Super Kings in a high-profile ₹18 crore trade.

Coming into a team that recently moved on from Ravindra Jadeja Samson adds top quality wicketkeeping and powerful middle-order batting perfect for the high-scoring conditions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

4. Prashant Veer (CSK) – Rs 14.2 Crore

The 2026 auction was a big moment for uncapped Indian players, and Prashant Veer grabbed all the attention. He was signed for ₹14.2 crore, making him one of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

As an all-rounder his high price shows that Chennai Super Kings are strongly focused on building their future with young talent.

5. Kartik Sharma (CSK) – Rs 14.2 Crore

Matching his teammate Prashant Veer, young wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma is also earning ₹14.2 crore.

His place among the top five shows how the IPL is changing with young and exciting Indian players now earning as much as big international stars.