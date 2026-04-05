The stage is all set for one of the biggest matches of IPL 2026, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) get ready to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the famous M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Taking place on Sunday, April 5, 2026, this is Match 11 of the season, and it’s more than just a regular game it’s a high-pressure showdown between the current champions and their biggest rivals.

Recent Form: A Tale of Two Starts

Both teams are coming into this match with very different forms. The defending champions, RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, started their season strongly with a comfortable 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to an unbeaten 69 from Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad are still looking for their first win this season. They recently suffered a 5-wicket loss to Punjab Kings at Chepauk, which was their second straight defeat. CSK will be eager to bounce back and spoil the celebrations in Bengaluru while RCB will aim to continue their winning run at home.

IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK : When & Where to watch the match

Watch the live match between RCB vs CSK on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

IPL 2026 How to Watch RCB vs CSK Anywhere in the World

Just below are the details to live steam the the match

Region TV Channel Live Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Sling TV / Fubo / Willow App Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports / Foxtel Now South Africa SuperSport DStv Stream MENA Region Cricket Gateway Noon App Global – YuppTV (select countries)

IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK full team squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson (replacement for Nathan Ellis), Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Zakary Foulkes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh