RCB ropes in Equitas Small Finance Bank as banking partner for 2023 season of T20

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said it has partnered T20 cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 2023 season of the T20 league. The RCB team will don the Equitas Small Finance Bank logo on the lead trousers as part of the team’s jersey.

“Equitas Small Finance Bank partners with India’s most beloved T20 team — Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB — as their ‘proud banking partner’ for the 2023 season of T20 League,” Equitas said.

This partnership campaign will be aimed to communicate that Equitas has been playing a progressive role in transforming the lives of individuals through their lending and social responsibilities of ‘beyond banking’, it said in a regulatory filing.

Equitas Small Finance Bank senior president and country head Murali Vaidyanathan said the brand partnership “promotes our campaign ‘progressive bank behind progressive champion’ through cricket — the mode of entertainment that nourishes our relationship with the customers with engagement”.

At present, Equitas has 10 branches across Bengaluru serving over 1.7 lakh customers with 170 employees.