The wait is finally over for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans. Following their historic maiden IPL title in 2025, the defending champions, have officially unveiled their armor for the IPL 2026 season.

The new kit is not just a change in fabric but a celebration of their championship legacy, featuring a significant addition that fans have waited nearly two decades to see, a gold championship star.

Whether you are looking to wear the exact high-performance kit worn by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar or seeking a comfortable fan edition for match-day screenings, here is the complete guide to the RCB 2026 merchandise.

2026 design jersey

The 2026 jersey retains the franchise’s iconic red and navy-blue identity but introduces a more sophisticated aesthetic. The design features a smooth gradient transition between the colors, moving away from the sharp blocks of previous years.

Picture: PUMA

The most prominent feature is the Gold Star placed directly above the team crest, representing the 2025 IPL trophy. The fabric also incorporates subtle, tonal geometric patterns and lightning motifs, symbolising the energy of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Picture: PUMA

Puma continues its long-standing partnership as the official kit partner, with new title sponsor Nothing making its debut on the front of the jersey.

Price List: Official match vs Fan editions

Personalisation Note: Fans can customise their jerseys with their own name and a two-digit number on the back for an additional ₹399 on official platforms.

Image: PUMA

Can you buy Virat 18 jersey?

Although there is no provision for separate Virat Kohli jersey, fans can customise it by paying an additional Rs 399 charge and using Kohli 18 or Virat 18 on the back of the jersey.

RCB IPL 2026 Jersey Guide

IPL 2026 Merchandise Guide RCB 2026 Jersey —

Complete Buyer’s Guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru · Official Kit ★ Defending Champions — Gold Star on jersey for first time 2025 Title Price List Player Version Official Match Jersey dryCELL tech · ultra-light knit · exact match-day kit ₹5,499 Men & Women Replica Jersey High-quality replica · mimics the match-day look ₹2,299 ✏️ Add your name + 2-digit number on the back for just +₹399 on official platforms 2026 Design Highlights Gold Star above team crest — representing the 2025 IPL championship Red + navy-blue identity with smooth gradient transition — away from sharp colour blocks Subtle tonal geometric patterns and lightning motifs inspired by M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Partners PUMA (Kit) Nothing ★ New sponsor Where to Buy Online Puma India website · RCB Official App · Myntra Offline Authorised Puma retail outlets · Bengaluru IPL zones Match Day Official merchandise counters at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Express InfoGenIE

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Where to Buy: Online & offline channels

To ensure you are purchasing authentic merchandise and not counterfeit products, stick to these authorised channels:

Online (Official): The official Puma India website and the RCB Official App/Website are the primary hubs.

Major e-commerce platforms like Myntra have also stocked the collection.

Offline Retail: Authorised Puma retail outlets across major Indian cities, particularly in Bengaluru, have dedicated IPL zones.

Match-Day Stalls: During home games, official merchandise counters will be operational at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.